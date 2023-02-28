GEORGIA’S PRIME MINISTER IRAKLI GARIASHVILI TO OPEN ITB BERLIN 2023

Official opening ceremony on 6 March 2023 with leading names in politics and tourism – Georgia, the Host Country of ITB Berlin, will kick off the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show with a spectacular show program of traditional dance and music performances.

A high-profile lineup for the festive opening gala of the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show: Georgian Prime Minister H.E. Irakli Gariashvili will ceremoniously open ITB Berlin 2023 with a brilliant show of traditional Georgian dances and music. The opening ceremony, hosted by ITB Berlin and this year’s Host Country, will take place on the eve of the first day of the trade show, March 6, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the CityCube Berlin for invited guests.

Dr. Robert Habeck, Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Berlin’s Governing Mayor Franziska Giffey and Dirk Hoffmann, Managing Director of Messe Berlin, will welcome invited guests from all over the world to this year’s ITB Berlin. Other well-known representatives of the travel industry have also announced their attendance: Julia Simpson, President & CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), and Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Under the heading “Infinite Georgian culture - from the beginnings of viniculture to modern avant-garde art”, an impressive journey through the cultural and ethnic diversity of the country in the Caucasus awaits the audience. The official opening show includes a conceptual and contemporary performance of masterpieces of Georgian performing arts from various genres: from ethno jazz and classical music to part-singing and electronic music, as well as performances by the world-famous Sukhishvili Georgian National Ballet. Divided into six acts, in addition to ballet dancers showcasing the diversity of Georgia on stage, the Rustavi Ensemble will present traditional Georgian polyphony and impress with its unique Georgian style of polyphonic singing. The audience can also look forward to the artistic director and chief conductor of the Georgian Philharmonic Orchestra Nikoloz Rachveli, the internationally renowned opera soprano Nino Machaidze, and the Georgian pianist Dudana Mazmanishvili, who is causing a sensation on the world’s stages with her lyrical talent and extraordinary virtuosity. Other notable artists will include the Georgian violinist Liza Batiashvili, the Georgian composer and musician Dato Evgenidze, and Nika Machaidze, a musician, filmmaker and artist. He produces a form of electronic music (IDM) that uses breakbeat rhythms to create harmonies and melodies that reference Georgian folk music.