Generation Voyage monetizes content through affiliate sales powered by Stay22

Stay22, the travel tech company that offers affiliate revenue generation opportunities for travel bloggers and media, has today provided an update on its successful partnership with France’s Generation Voyage, one of the leading French travel inspiration websites who celebrated over 50 million unique viewers last year.

The partnership between Stay22 – whose technology helps suppliers better tap into the booming creator economy, successfully linking travel content creators with big travel suppliers – and Generation Voyage, goes back to 2020 and is now close to entering its fourth successful year.

As part of the original partnership, Stay22 provides Generation Voyage with customized maps that offer users affiliate-linked accommodation options closest to the desired destination, with Generation Voyage receiving a commission on each booking made.

Meanwhile, implementation of Stay22’s Nova feature in 2023 has more recently helped Generation Voyage increase revenues by a factor of 20, whilst not cannibalising other affiliate revenues or impacting website traffic nor user churn rate.

Media platforms such as Generation Voyage form a significant part of the reach, in addition to partnering with bloggers, that Stay22 gives to its travel supplier and online travel agency clients in order to gain access to consumer bookings.

Andrew Lockhead, CEO & Co-Founder of Stay22 comments: “We value very highly the profitable, complementary and otherwise difficult-to-reach bookings that our travel supplier and online travel agency clients crave from high-quality media partnerships.

“Working with one of France’s leading online travel inspiration platforms is therefore a real privilege for us at Stay22. As we come close to entering into our fourth year working together I’d like to congratulate Generation Voyage on achieving 50 million plus unique visitors in 2023.”

Guillaume Grandclement, Chief Revenue Officer from Generation Voyage adds: “Stay22 has helped us to find a new way to not only monetize our content, but also to add value to our users at the same time by giving them relevant, easy-to-book, competitively priced accommodation options that we place within articles. Historically this has been a good source of revenue for us, but with the latest enhancements we’ve seen conversion rates increase by an impressive factor of 20.”

This news follows the February announcement that 2023 was a record year for bookings and revenues generated for Stay22’s travel selling suppliers, generating 562,000 bookings worth approximately $250 million USD in high-margin, incremental revenues.

More recently in late March, Stay22 also confirmed that during 2023 it increased the number of bloggers using the platform from 200 to 900, making payouts to bloggers and media worth over $10 million USD in total since inception.