Gen Z solo travelers, pop‑culture itineraries and tech gaps set to reshape multi-day tour sector

Gen Z women travelling solo, pop‑culture‑inspired itineraries, and a widening technology divide between large platforms and smaller operators are among the key forces reshaping the multi‑day tour industry, according to new research from Arival, the global leader in travel experiences intelligence.

The findings come from Arival’s new in‑depth study of the multi‑day sector, combining more than 40 interviews with operators, distributors and technology providers, and a global survey of hundreds of multi‑day tour companies. Preliminary insights will be unveiled at the first‑ever dedicated Multi‑Day Track during Arival 360 Washington DC, taking place from September 30th to October 3rd 2025.

Key trends identified include:

Gen Z solo surge – Half of bookings on platforms such as TourRadar now come from solo travellers, with Millennial and Gen Z women leading the charge

Pop‑culture pilgrimages – Itineraries inspired by shows like The White Lotus are shortening from the traditional nine days to an average of seven, attracting niche, narrative‑driven audiences

Luxury US to Europe demand – US couples aged 50+ are spending €4,000-5,000 on curated European trips, well above the €3,000 average, signalling strong appetite for premium, thematic experiences

Adventure beyond the mainstream – Nearly half of bookings are shifting to developing countries and secondary destinations, helping to ease overtourism in traditional hotspots

Tech divide – While 75% of bookings on major platforms are instantly confirmed, many smaller operators still rely on spreadsheets and manual processes, limiting their ability to compete in real‑time distribution

“Gen Z is rewriting the travel playbook,” said Douglas Quinby, CEO of Arival. “From solo women travellers to influencer‑driven itineraries, these shifts are redefining how multi‑day tours are designed, marketed and sold.”

“Operators who still rely on spreadsheets are the first to feel the friction as distribution channels demand real‑time APIs and instant booking,” added Quinby.. “Closing that tech gap is critical for growth.”

A first for the experiences industry at Arival 360 Washington DC



For the first time, Arival 360 will feature a full track dedicated to the multi‑day sector, reflecting its rapid growth and strategic importance. The Multi‑Day Track will bring together leading OTAs, tour operators, hoteliers and technology providers for hands‑on workshops, candid roundtables, and deep‑dive sessions on technology, distribution, marketing, and operations.

Highlights include “Distribution for Multi‑Day: What’s Working. What’s Not. What’s Next”, unpacking what’s driving bookings in 2025, how operators are managing channel mix and commissions, and strategies for maintaining margins while expanding reach. Travis Pittman, CEO of TourRadar – one of the world’s largest distributors for multi‑day adventures – will lead a session on the Multi‑Day Track as well as contribute to the AI Forum for Destination Experiences.

The track is designed to help operators cut through complexity, modernise their tech, and scale smarter, mirroring Arival’s role in transforming the day‑tour and activity space into a more connected, tech‑enabled industry.