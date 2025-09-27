Emirates Skywards turns 25 with silver style and surprises for millions

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a Silver Jubilee campaign that combines global recognition with exclusive rewards for its 37 million members. To mark the milestone, Emirates will debut a bespoke “25 years” aircraft livery in striking silver, set to fly worldwide from next month, while members will be treated to 25 days of generous prizes, bonus Miles, and unforgettable surprises both in the air and on the ground.

Running from 25 September to 20 October 2025, the celebratory campaign includes a 25 million Skywards Miles raffle, offering prizes ranging from 100,000 Miles to a grand jackpot of 1 million Miles. Members can enter simply by registering and earning Skywards Miles with Emirates, flydubai, or participating partners during the promotional period. Additional offers include 50% bonus Miles on Emirates and flydubai bookings, 25% bonus Miles with partner airlines, shopping, dining and lifestyle experiences, and up to 50% bonuses on “Buy or Gift” Miles promotions.

Travelers passing through Dubai International Airport (DXB) will also encounter special moments, such as interactive quizzes for instant Miles, complimentary lounge access, Dubai Duty Free vouchers, and Skywards ice cream trucks offering sweet treats. Exclusive surprises await long-standing premium members, with opportunities for tier upgrades, cabin upgrades, and anniversary gifts.

Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, reflected on the programme’s milestone:

“Emirates Skywards has grown from 76,000 members in its first year to more than 37 million across 190 countries today. This success story is built on innovation, member-first values, and partnerships that deliver unique rewards and experiences. Our Silver Jubilee is not just a celebration of the past but a reaffirmation of our commitment to creating even more value for members worldwide.”

Since its launch in 2000, Emirates Skywards has expanded to feature over 100 partners, connecting members to more than 1,400 destinations, 30,000 hotel properties, 20 co-branded credit cards, and thousands of retail and lifestyle brands. With more than 120,000 Miles-earning transactions processed daily and close to 400 billion Miles redeemed since inception, Skywards continues to be a global benchmark in loyalty programmes, recently crowned “Best Global Airline Loyalty Program” at the International Loyalty Awards 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT