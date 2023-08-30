Gebr. Heinemann announced as the exclusive retail operator for AROYA Cruises

Cruise Saudi have announced their exclusive collaboration with retail operator Gebr. Heinemann for their new premium cruise line, AROYA Cruises.

This latest announcement forms part of Cruise Saudi’s wider strategy to partner with outstanding sector-leading vendors to ensure that AROYA Cruises offers the highest standard of services and facilities.

Supplying more than 50 airlines, operating as wholesalers and retailers in over 90 countries, as well as supplying or operating shops onboard 240 cruise ships and ferries, Gebr. Heinemann is a giant in the travel retail sector.

Forming a crucial part of the exceptional offering onboard AROYA Cruises, Gebr. Heinemann will work directly with the world’s best-known luxury brands and its wide range of products extends from perfume and cosmetics to confectionery, fashion, accessories, watches, and jewelry.

Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi, said: “AROYA Cruises will provide our passengers with joyful and memorable premium experiences, and a crucial part of this is the retail offering onboard. We are thrilled to be collaborating exclusively with Gebr. Heineman to deliver such an exceptional high-end retail offering.”

Kerstin Schepers, Managing Director for the Cruise Business at Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG: “We are very excited to be on board the AROYA Cruises. On its first ship we want to inspire travelers with our impressive employees and our spectacular assortment. We promise unforgettable shopping experiences to the guests.”

The first of its kind, AROYA Cruises will aim to provide experiences and services specifically designed to embrace Arabian preferences, with a vision to reinvent the meaning of holidays in Saudi. The launch of AROYA Cruises marks a significant step in providing new holiday options for Saudi-nationals, expatriates, and regional guests. Due to set sail in 2024, AROYA Cruises will also form a part of Cruise Saudi’s wider goal to provide 50,000 direct and indirect jobs in Saudi by 2035.

To find out more about Cruise Saudi visit www.cruisesaudi.com. To stay up to date with AROYA Cruises, visit www.aroyacruises.com.