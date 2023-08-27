Gear up for Grand Prix Season Singapore 2023

Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) returns from 8 to 17 September 2023 with precinct parties at four locations and a suite of race-themed lifestyle experiences across the city. Catering to all ages and interests, GPSS complements the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 experience and encourages locals and visitors to explore all that Singapore has to offer.

“The Grand Prix Season Singapore is back for its 14th edition, revving up more excitement and festivities across Singapore for an action-packed 10-day period. The curated line-up of offerings across multiple facets such as dining, entertainment and retail showcase the best of Singapore’s lifestyle experiences, which both locals and visitors can enjoy,” said Ms Ong Ling Lee, Executive Director, Sports and Wellness, Singapore Tourism Board.

Themed ‘Circuit of Festivity’, this year’s precinct parties promise unique race-themed offerings at four different yet interconnected locations. Feel the buzz of the race season at Orchard Road, Clarke Quay, Kampong Gelam and Sentosa – each with its own distinctive and extensive programming, allowing visitors to spend more time exploring each location’s offerings in depth.

Presented by local artist Brandon Tay, Revolutions: The GPSS Immersive Experience – a high-tech light and sound show which tells the GPSS story in tribute to the people, achievements, and aspirations of our vibrant city – anchors the GPSS experience at Orchard Road. The eclectic Orchard Pit Shops: GPSS Lifestyle Bazaar will keep shoppers busy with over 24 stalls offering local artisanal products, food and beverage, music and art installations, while a retail haven greets shoppers with limited-edition merchandise curated exclusively for GPSS at Design Orchard.

Clarke Quay comes to life with its distinctive day-to-night entertainment from the retail pop-up stalls at CQ Street Market to GPSS Fitness Fest feat. Les Mills, a one-of-a-kind training experience for fitness fans combined with music, lights and the latest fitness innovations. Motorsports enthusiasts and racing gamers can compete in the adrenaline-filled Teleios Race Sims Grand Slam, an e-motorsport league, for the GPSS Sims Championship title. At OutDrive GP, fans stand a chance to meet Formula 1 and Formula 2 racing drivers, including Nico Hülkenberg, and watch them race against top local sim racing drivers. Music aficionados can look forward to Asia’s premier independent music festival Music Matters Live, which will feature Nathan Hartono, Benjamin Kheng, Sezairi, and some 30 acts from 12 countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tradition meets modernity at Kampong Gelam. Adding to the festive vibes, Culturally Singapore will appeal to all ages with multi-cultural performances promising a visual feast. For a satisfying culinary experience, visitors can head over to the GPSS Food Park, for a delectable mix of local and international cuisines, and savour the smoky flavours at Hot-Pit Stop: Grills & BBQ. Singaporean artist Wilfred Cheah shares his creations through Singapore Stories: Miniatures of the Past, where arts and crafts are elevated with his miniature recreations of local scenes and places from the past, while Haji Lane Blockbuster offers two music zones for music fans to dance the night away.

After its debut in the GPSS precinct parties last year, Sentosa is back with island-exclusive experiences targeted at families and beach-lovers. Stretching across Siloso Beach, the Siloso Beachwalk Bazaar promises a dining and shopping extravaganza, alongside roving acts and other entertaining pitstops. Celebrating Singapore’s most iconic culinary delights, including the internationally renowned Chilli Crab, the GPSS Beach Feastable will be a major draw for both locals and visitors with some 20 gourmet booths and al-fresco beachside seating. Automobile enthusiasts will be delighted by Timeless Rides: An Era of Vintage & Classic Cars, a display of rare cars specially put together for GPSS. Visitors can also catch the timeless rides in motion as they go on a parade around Sentosa on 8 September.

More GPSS 2023 highlights include:

A Project of Art in the Night Race

Organised by the Dino Zoli Foundation, this recycled art exhibition invited art institutions and artists to transform floodlights that once illuminated the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix street circuit. Having been replaced by more environmentally-friendly LED track lights, these floodlights are given a new lease of life as they are transformed into captivating pieces displayed at The Arts House.

Amber Lounge

The most exclusive and glamorous post-race weekend afterparty returns to Singapore this season, where guests can expect live performances by international music artists. Party-goers will stand a chance to meet F1 drivers and celebrity guests while enjoying Amber Lounge’s enthralling entertainment concept with theatrical cabaret and cirque themed performances.

Licence to Feast

Foodies can expect a whirlwind exploration of diverse cuisines with an extensive brunch and all-day race-themed specials from 8 unique establishments across 1-Group – 1-Altitude Coast, 1-Arden, 1-Atico, Monti, The Alkaff Mansion, The Garage, The Riverhouse, and The Summerhouse.

Merli-Go-Round: Singapore Grand Prix 2023

Through this virtual event via the VisitSingapore mobile app from 21 August to 30 September, visitors can go on a tour of Singapore’s precincts. There is also a physical event and interactive activities at the Singapore Visitor Centres (SVCs), where visitors can test their reflexes with racing simulators and learn more about the cars that make grand prix racing possible. There will also be opportunities to take pictures with Merli and redeem exclusive GPSS race-themed Merli merchandise from various quests such as grand prix trivia or location check-ins (at SVCs and precinct venues) throughout the event period from 7 to 14 September 2023.