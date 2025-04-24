AutoRentals.com becomes first online car rental site to offer users retail shopping experience

InterLnkd, the travel industry’s intelligent shopping mall partner, has today announced a partnership with online car rental marketplace AutoRentrals.com.

Leveraging InterLnkd’s innovative AI-driven solution, AutoRentals.com will provide customers with a virtual shopping mall to give them personalised shopping recommendations from thousands of fashion, beauty, and retail brands, all specially curated for their upcoming trips.

The new offering from AutoRentals.com is the first e-commerce platform of its kind designed specifically for the car rental market – and also marks a first for InterLnkd as part of its mission to enable its travel partners to capture a greater share of the traveller wallet.

Both the European and North American markets are covered as part of the agreement that will see AutoRentals.com earn a free incremental revenue stream from the purchases of its customers.

David Morton, CEO at AutoRentals.com, said: “We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Interlnkd, a strategic collaboration that brings us one step closer to our mission: empowering traveler confidence and convenience while expanding travel freedom for all. Through this partnership, we’re enhancing our offerings with curated travel recommendations and a seamless retail shopping experience. Travelers can now plan with greater confidence, knowing they have easy access to everything they need for the perfect trip—all in one place.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Goldsmith, Chief Operating Officer of InterLnkd, added: “This partnership with AutoRentals.com marks the first time our digital shopping mall becomes available in the car rental market. With a robust network of global retail partners on board, we’re proud to give AutoRentals.com and its customers a highly personalised, value-added shopping experience, all while generating a new and cost-free revenue stream for the company.”

Already InterLnkd has partnered with some of the biggest North American retailers such as CVS, Bloomingdales and Anthropology – using its intelligent matching engine to identify the most relevant products based on a customer’s booking and present them with a bespoke, white-label shopping platform.

Currently the platform is available in eight markets globally, including the UK, United States, Italy, Hungary, the UAE, Canada, Poland and Romania. Further global expansion is planned for 2025 and more details will be published soon.