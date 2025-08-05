Garuda Indonesia and Singapore Airlines Deepen Commercial Cooperation

Garuda Indonesia and Singapore Airlines (SIA) will strengthen their long-standing commercial cooperation in August 2025, with the launch of joint sales of fare products, additional codeshare destinations, and reciprocal lounge access.

From August 2025, customers will be able to book flights operated by both airlines for services between Singapore and Indonesia1 within a single itinerary, offering greater convenience, and a wider range of fare options for travellers.

The two carriers will also expand their codeshare arrangement in August 2025 to offer customers more travel options between Indonesia and Singapore, and beyond. Garuda Indonesia customers will gain access to four additional SIA destinations — Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Delhi in India, as well as Male in the Maldives. SIA customers will be able to connect to popular Garuda Indonesia flights from Denpasar to Labuan Bajo, as well as Jakarta to Labuan Bajo, Lombok, and Manado.

Customers will continue to enjoy existing codeshare options on flights operated by both carriers between Singapore and Denpasar, Jakarta, and Surabaya in Indonesia, as well as SIA operated flights to London (Heathrow), the United Kingdom, and Mumbai, India.

From mid-August 2025, members of GarudaMiles and KrisFlyer frequent flyer programmes will enjoy reciprocal lounge access when travelling between Singapore and Denpasar, Jakarta, and Surabaya. This covers the Garuda Executive, KrisFlyer Gold, and the Business Class SilverKris lounges in Singapore and those destinations2. Members will also be able to earn and redeem miles on the new codeshare routes, under the frequent flyer partnership that was launched in February 2025.

SIA increased its flight frequency between Singapore and Jakarta to nine daily services in May 2025, up from eight. Subject to regulatory approval and operational considerations, Garuda Indonesia will boost its flight frequency between Jakarta and Singapore to seven daily flights in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from six, with plans to further increase its frequencies in the coming months.

Mr Wamildan Tsani, President and CEO Garuda Indonesia, said: “Garuda Indonesia is delighted with this strengthening of our partnership with Singapore Airlines, which reflects our shared commitment to delivering an enhanced and seamless travel experience for our customers. With broader connectivity and integrated services, this collaboration also serves as a platform to support stronger bilateral relations between Indonesia and Singapore.”

Mr Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Airlines, said: “This enhancement of our partnership with Garuda Indonesia offers tangible benefits to our customers through joint sales of fare products, additional codeshare destinations, and improved frequent flyer offerings. By working together, we are leveraging our combined strengths to enhance the customer experience and support the growth of air travel between Singapore and Indonesia, and beyond.”



1 Destinations include Denpasar, Jakarta, and Surabaya.

2 Requires GarudaMiles Platinum or KrisFlyer Elite Gold status and above to access the Garuda Executive lounge in Denpasar and Jakarta, as well as the KrisFlyer Gold lounges in Singapore. Garuda Indonesia and Singapore Airlines Business Class customers are invited to the Garuda Executive lounge in Denpasar and Jakarta, and the Business Class SilverKris lounges in Singapore.