Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives Announces Return of Manta Month

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is proud to confirm the return of Manta Month this September. Now firmly established as an annual highlight on the international conservation calendar, Manta Month unites guests, families, and the global travel community in celebrating and safeguarding one of the ocean’s most graceful species – the manta ray.

Connecting Guests with the Ocean

Throughout the month-long program, guests are invited to embark on guided excursions to renowned manta hotspots, led by the resort’s expert marine team. These immersive experiences provide first-hand encounters with manta rays while deepening understanding of their behaviour, migration, and vital role in the marine ecosystem.

Awareness sessions feature the moving story of a manta rescued near Kandooma, underscoring the importance of ongoing conservation. Families will find opportunities to engage across generations, with children’s manta-themed crafts and beach activities, while the broader community is encouraged to join reef and island clean-up efforts. Discarded materials from these clean-ups are creatively transformed into striking manta sculptures, reinforcing the theme of regeneration.

Supporting Global Research and Protection

A $5 donation from each manta pendant sale at the resort boutique will be donated to The Manta Trust, extending Kandooma’s support for international manta research and protection projects. This aligns closely with IHG Hotels & Resorts’ global purpose, True Hospitality for Good, and its sustainability program, Journey to Tomorrow, which supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Kandooma Manta Month has grown from a special event that recognised one day in the calendar into a recognised annual celebration,” said Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing & Sustainability, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

“It is more than an opportunity to see manta rays up close – it is about inspiring awareness, responsibility, and action, ensuring these majestic creatures and their ocean habitat thrive for generations to come.”

A Destination Committed to the Ocean

Ideally located in the South Malé Atoll, just 40–45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is surrounded by some of the country’s top ten dive sites. The well-being of the ocean is central to both the guest experience and the resort’s sustainability journey, ensuring that conservation is woven into leisure and discovery.

Guests can select from a wide variety of accommodation, including Garden and Beach Villas, spacious two-storey Beach Houses, and popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with 2- and 3-bedroom villas and the vibrant Kandoo Kids’ Club. Six dining outlets, the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, and a full programme of watersports, diving, and island leisure make Kandooma a paradise for both relaxation and adventure.

