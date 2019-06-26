Galaxy International Convention Centre to debut in Macao in 2021

Galaxy Entertainment Group has released plans for the new Galaxy International Convention Centre in Macau.

The facility is set to open in the destination in the first half of 2021.

It will launch alongside the events venue, Galaxy Arena, and Andaz Macau, a lifestyle hotel integrated into the property.

Lui Che Woo, chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, said: “We are honoured to introduce state of the art MICE and Arena facilities to attract new visitors and complement the Macau government’s vision of diversifying the economy and developing Macau into a world centre of tourism.”

Designed for bespoke meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, the integrated resort and MICE destination is the latest addition to Galaxy Entertainment Group’s expanding integrated resort precinct in Macau.

Macao is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with more than 20 historical locations.

The destination has a rich cultural heritage for visitors to explore; and is also a food lovers’ paradise designated as a UNESCO city of gastronomy.

Most notable among vastly-improved transportation links is the newly-opened Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

The world’s longest sea-crossing dramatically enhances Macau’s connectivity with the region’s Greater Bay Area.

Macau is also seamlessly connected by direct flights to major cities in Greater China and over 200 cities worldwide via three major international airports, including Macau International Airport, Hong Kong International Airport and Zhuhai International Airport with over 94 million passengers and approximately 600,000 aircrafts movements in 2018.

Poised to open a new chapter for MICE tourism, guests also enjoy easy access to 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment, shopping and leisure attractions.

These include 120 dining options at Galaxy Macau.