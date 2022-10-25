Future Hospitality Summit returns to Riyadh

Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia will take place in Riyadh in 2023, bringing together the region’s industry leaders for discussions, deals and insight on the continued growth of the Kingdom’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

This will be the sixth industry conference organised by The Bench for the Saudi market. Host sponsors are Al Faisaliah Hotel and Al Khozama Investment. The 2023 edition of FHS Saudi Arabia will take place at the luxurious Prince Sultan Grand Hall, located in one of Riyadh’s most sought-after venues. Al Faisaliah Hotel is currently undergoing a guestroom and public area refurbishment, which is scheduled for completion by year-end 2023.

The event will once again unite the investment communities of the Saudi Arabian Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC) and the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) and will bring together government leaders, hotel and F&B investors, developers and operators, to address the Kingdom’s latest developments and the industry’s hottest topics.

“Following the resounding success of FHS in Riyadh and Dubai this year, we are excited to announce the dates and host partners for next year,” said Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench. This year’s events have further cemented the Future Hospitality Summit as the flagship hospitality investment platform in the region and we can’t wait to start working on the programmes for 2023. We are delighted to welcome Al Faisaliah Hotel and Al Khozama Investment as our host sponsors for the third edition of FHS Saudi Arabia and look forward to welcoming everyone to the iconic Al Faisaliah Hotel, managed by Mandarin Oriental.”

FHS Saudi Arabia 2023 will focus on various conference tracks including hospitality investment, industry start-ups, sustainable development and human capital ecosystems. The FHS Advisory Board will convene November to discuss and shape the event programme and experiences.

“Al Faisaliah Hotel is excited to partner with The Bench and Al Khozama in delivering the next Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, a city that is developing rapidly with vast opportunities and resources to grasp on. We are delighted to have this summit at our property and we can’t wait to see you all soon,” commented Richard Johnson, General Manager of Al Faisaliah Hotel.

Six months after FHS Saudi Arabia concludes, the Future Hospitality Summit will be held in Abu Dhabi for the first time and will be hosted at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island from 25-27 September 2023. For more information on the 2023 editions of FHS please visit https://www.futurehospitalitysummit.com/

Older Ascott wins top honours at World Travel Awards Newer Hundreds of Supercars Rally to Ras Al Khaimah for Gumball 3000’s First Middle East Journey