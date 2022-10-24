Ascott wins top honours at World Travel Awards

CapitaLand Investment’s wholly owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott) has received top honours as the ‘Leading Serviced Apartment Brand’ in Saudi Arabia, at the World Travel Awards 2022.

Six Ascott properties were also recognised in the region as the ‘Leading Serviced Apartments 2022’ across the UAE, KSA, Kenya, Türkiye and India.

Voted by tourism professionals, as well as business and leisure travellers worldwide, winners of the annual World Travel Awards are globally recognised as hallmarks of industry excellence. The prestigious recognition this year marks Ascott’s sixth consecutive attainment as Saudi Arabia’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand.

In addition to the regional and country category awards, six Ascott properties have achieved the highest recognition for their exemplary performance and excellent hospitality services.

Cementing its position as the leading serviced apartment in the UAE, the iconic Ascott Park Place Dubai was named ‘UAE’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2022’; marking the stylish property’s fifth win within the award platform. Ascott Rafal Olaya Riyadh attained the award for ‘Saudi Arabia’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2022’ for the third consecutive year, while Citadines Culture Village Dubai stole the spotlight as ‘Dubai’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2022’ within a year of its opening, showcasing an impressive win for the brand.

In Türkiye, Ascott has also received a stellar honour, earmarking the 4th consecutive win by Somerset Maslak Istanbul as ‘Türkiye’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2022’. The property is home to business and leisure guests from around the world, offering them the perfect recluse for a balanced lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brand’s colossal win was bagged by Ascott’s first property in Kenya, launched in March this year - ‘Somerset Westview Nairobi’, that attained the regional title as ‘Africa’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2022’. The property which is located within a prestigious neighbourhood, hosts the city’s most comprehensive lifestyle and business facilities, including a residents’ lounge, rooftop lounge, swimming pool, gymnasium, meeting & conference room, children’s playroom and Nairobi’s newest address for great Jazz vibes and scrumptious bites - ‘La Mascotte’, a contemporary brasserie restaurant.

Ascott has parallelly won two notable titles – ‘India’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2022’ by Somerset Greenways Chennai for the 4th consecutive year, and ‘India’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2022’ by Somerset Serviced Residence.

Ascott’s Managing Director for Middle East, Africa, Türkiye and India, Vincent Miccolis, said: “We are thrilled to have once again achieved some of the most coveted accolades at the annual World Travel Awards. Our extended Ascott teams have displayed outstanding passion, hard work and commitment in rendering exceptional guest experiences across our regional properties. As we continue to expand Ascott’s footprint regionally and globally, we look forward to offering our guests a memorable stay through exemplary hospitality experiences whenever they stay with us.”

Building on its successful performance at this year’s awards, and aligning with its global and regional expansion targets, Ascott has opened 20 additional properties with more than 4,500 units in H1 2022, a 56% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in units. In addition, the brand has recently completed its acquisition of Oakwood Worldwide (Oakwood) in July 2022, expanding its portfolio by about 15,000 units, to over 153,000 units across over 900 properties.

In the Middle East, Africa and Türkiye (MEAT), Ascott also launched six properties under its iconic Citadines and Somerset brands between Q1 and Q2. These include the stylish Somerset Downtown Al Khobar and the luxurious Citadines Abha in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Citadines Al Ghubrah Muscat, Oman’s first Citadines property; Somerset City Centre Atyrau, the newest premium address in the country of Kazakhstan; Ascott’s first venture into Kenya - Somerset Westview Nairobi; and the much-anticipated re-opening of Somerset West Bay Doha in Qatar.

The brand’s loyalty programme app ‘Discover ASR’ allows guests to customise their stay by sharing their pre-arrival and in-stay requests, enjoying membership benefits, sharing feedback, earning points on sustainability choices through the Go Green initiative, redeeming ASR points, purchasing vouchers and much more.

Source: TradeArabia News Service