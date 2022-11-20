Further Expanding Efforts to Reduce Single-use Plastics in Cabin

In order to pass on this precious Earth to the next generation, the JAL Group is ramping up its commitment to sustainability, transforming air travel into a source of delight and pride through efforts such as striving for net zero emissions by 2050.

As part of these efforts, JAL is replacing various plastic fixtures and fittings in the cabin with materials that take sustainability and resource recycling into consideration, and has set a management

goal of “eliminating all new petroleum-derived single-use plastics in the cabin and lounge by FY2025. JAL will

continue to promote the “3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) + 1R (Redesign)” and accelerate its various initiatives

to achieve further reduction of single-use plastics.

In addition to this initiative to reduce single-use plastics, the JAL Group will gradually introduce SDGs-

conscious in-flight meals in order to make all flights sustainable by 2050.

