Breitling launches new Navitimer watch exclusive to SWISS

Swiss watch manufacturer Breitling has launched a new watch model that is exclusive to SWISS. The new Navitimer B01 SWISS Limited Edition will be restricted to just 700 pieces and is available for sale solely on selected SWISS routes.

SWISS and Breitling have been partners for years, and intensified their collaboration earlier this year to promote sustainable air travel.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is now offering its inflight guests the opportunity to acquire the new Breitling Navitimer B01 SWISS Limited Edition wristwatch. The launch of Breitling’s new watch model coincides with both the 70th anniversary of the company’s first iconic Navitimer chronograph and SWISS’s own 20th birthday. The new model, which is being produced in a limited edition of 700 pieces and is available exclusively on selected SWISS long-haul routes, was jointly unveiled this Thursday morning by SWISS CEO Dieter Vranckx and Breitling CEO Georges Kern. The classic Breitling Navitimer aviator watch has proved hugely popular since the launch of its initial model back in 1952.

“SWISS and Breitling share the same values,” says SWISS CEO Dieter Vranckx. “Our brands are both bywords for the highest quality, and we both put a firm focus on the details. The new Navitimer SWISS Limited Edition excellently embodies all these characteristics. And I’m delighted that, to help mark our 20th anniversary, we can offer it exclusively to our SWISS inflight guests.”

Breitling CEO Georges Kern is equally pleased. “With our new SWISS Limited Edition,” he says, “we’re not just celebrating our Navitimer’s 70th birthday: we’re continuing our long-standing partnership with SWISS. Our shared Swiss roots and our passion for aviation have united us for years. And the latest version of this iconic watch marks a further milestone in our collaboration.”

The new Breitling Navitimer B01 SWISS Limited Edition incorporates the typical design details of the iconic Navitimer chronograph, but is also unique in its own right. The sleek anthracite dial with its black chronograph counters is deftly accented with red elements that echo SWISS’s hallmark red. A small aircraft also features on the central second hand. The back of the watch bears an engraving of the SWISS logo and the inscription ‘ONE OF 700’ to confirm its limited-edition status. And the open caseback draws its inspiration from the engine of a Boeing 777-300ER.

SWISS and Breitling promote sustainable air travel

SWISS and Breitling have been official partners since 2016, bound by a passion for aviation and an uncompromising commitment to quality and precision. Earlier this year the partners intensified their collaboration in the sustainability field. Breitling now purchases sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for all its people’s business travel on SWISS flights. This makes Breitling the first SWISS corporate customer to commit to using SAF for all such business travel. By doing so, the company has reduced the carbon dioxide emissions generated through such travel activities by 80 per cent. Breitling also offsets the remaining CO2 emissions from such travel via investments in high-quality climate protection projects. In committing to using SAF, Breitling is not only significantly reducing its own carbon footprint: it is also making a vital contribution to promoting sustainable air travel.