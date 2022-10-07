Fuji Speedway Hotel Debuts as The First Hotel in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand in Japan

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today the opening of Fuji Speedway Hotel in Shizuoka, Japan, the first property within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Japan, introducing the first of a planned compilation of one-of-a-kind, story-worthy hotels into the country.

Flanked by the breathtaking vista of Mount Fuji and the adrenaline-fueled Fuji Speedway race circuit, the hotel—one of several attractions in the new Fuji Motorsports Forest project developed by the Toyota Group—will offer a truly distinctive experience where motorsports meet luxury hospitality.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Mount Fuji, about 80 minutes by car from Tokyo, the hotel is adjacent to the historic Fuji Speedway motor racing circuit, which hosts world-class racing events, and offers a unique opportunity to fully experience the excitement of motorsports. The hotel also houses the Fuji Motor Sports Museum, which showcases about 40 story-worthy and era-defining racing cars dating from the end of the 19th century – an exclusive space where guests can learn and be immersed in the history and culture of this exciting sport.

Fuji Speedway Hotel features 120 stylish accommodations, including 21 spacious suites, all with private balconies offering breathtaking views of Fuji Speedway race circuit or Mount Fuji. They also include five dog-friendly villas that feature individual private garages with floor-to-ceiling windows on one side for proud owners to admire their vehicles while in residence. The interiors of all rooms are complemented by sophisticated finishes, from buttery leather to marble detailing, and the spa-like bathrooms include deep-soaking tubs.

Tomohide Yamamura, President of Toyota Fudosan, commented, “Fuji Speedway Hotel epitomizes the brand’s hallmark for worldly, unforgettable memories, and I believe it is the brand that best encapsulates the appeal of the Fuji Motorsports Forest. We hope this hotel will become a place loved by people all over Japan and across the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Added David Udell, group president, Asia Pacific, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, “We are truly honored that Toyota Fudosan Co., Ltd., an affiliate of the Toyota Group, has chosen Hyatt and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand as a key component of their Fuji Motorsports Forest project – the first hotel that Toyota has developed in collaboration with Hyatt. With the much-anticipated reopening of Japan’s borders, Fuji Speedway Hotel will provide overseas visitors and local residents with a memorable, one-of-a-kind experience, blending the excitement of motorsports and the luxury of a boutique hotel in the beautiful countryside.”

The hotel features two restaurants serving authentic local fare, a bar and an all-day dining lounge, all with stylish interiors celebrating the golden age of motorsports:

TROFEO, an all-day Italian trattoria-style eatery with outdoor terraces and private rooms, and a casual lobby lounge with breathtaking views of Mount Fuji.

Robata Oyama, offering an interactive Japanese dining experience where premium meat, fresh seafood, and seasonal vegetables are grilled to perfection at the central show kitchen.

Bar 4563, an atmospheric, speakeasy-style bar with an outdoor terrace; motor enthusiasts will enjoy identifying the many model cars that line its walls. Its menu includes crafted cocktails and a range of premium Japanese whiskeys.

Guests can also revitalize their mind, body and soul at Omika Wellness & Spa, a sanctuary dedicated to health and wellbeing that includes an indoor pool, a spa, indoor and outdoor hot spring onsens, and a spacious fitness center. In another nod to motorsports fans, the fitness center boasts a state-of-the-art driving simulator designed for professional race car drivers, but accessible for guests.

With its unique location adjacent to Fuji Speedway, inspiring interiors, and a diverse range of facilities, Fuji Speedway Hotel is an ideal choice for gatherings big or small, from a board meeting for eight, to a conference for up to 310 people. It offers two unique, pillar-less venues: a ballroom and function room with a show kitchen and VIP room, spanning over 5,597 square feet (520 square meters).

Nearby, guests can enjoy a wide range of natural attractions and outdoor activities. The main attraction is undoubtedly Mount Fuji, an UNESCO World Heritage Cultural Site that is home to sacred venues of artistic inspiration over the centuries. These include the Fuji Sengen-jinja shrines, the Shiraito-no-taki waterfalls, and the Fujigoko five lakes that surround the foot of the mountain. Also close by is Mishima Skywalk, Japan’s longest suspension footbridge, and an open-air premium outlet shopping mall.

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Fuji Speedway Hotel, from October 7, 2022 to January 31, 2023, as part of World of Hyatt’s new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.