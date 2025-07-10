FROSCH Ireland announce acquisition of Grogan Travel

Angela Walsh, Managing Director of FROSCH Travel Ireland

FROSCH Travel Ireland is proud to announce that Grogan Travel (Tuam), a much-loved name in Irish leisure travel, will be joining the FROSCH group from August 1st, 2025.

Based in Tuam, and run for generations by the Grogan family, the agency has built a reputation for deep client relationships, local knowledge, and a personal touch that has stood the test of time. Grogan Travel will continue this legacy as part of FROSCH Travel Ireland.

Grogan Travel was established in 1950 as a tour and business travel service, later formally structured through incorporation in 1995. (IAA travel agent licence TA0437).



Angela Walsh, Managing Director of FROSCH Travel Ireland, commented:

“There’s something special about this partnership. Frances and I both come from a background of running travel agencies that put relationships first. What struck me from the beginning was how naturally aligned our values are — a shared commitment to integrity, community, and service. This is about more than a transaction; it’s about honouring what Grogan Travel has built and giving it the support to thrive in its next chapter.”

Frances Grogan, Managing Director of Grogan Travel, added:

“After many years in the business, and a lot of careful thought, I feel we’ve found the right home. FROSCH Travel Ireland understands the heart of what we do — and why it still matters. There’s still a place for travel agents who know their customers by name, who sit down face to face, and who care deeply about getting it right. I’m proud of what we’ve built, and I’m excited to see it carried forward with such respect and ambition.”

Frances will remain closely involved during the initial three-month transition period and has agreed to stay on in an advisory and ambassadorial role from November onwards — continuing to represent the business locally and offering support as needed.

Jackie Sheehan, Sales Director at FROSCH Travel Ireland, said:

“For customers, this partnership means more choice, more support, and the same trusted faces they’ve always known. We’re not here to change how Grogan Travel serves its clients — we’re here to strengthen it. Our goal is to make sure that Frances’s high standards of care and personal service continue, now backed by the wider resources, reach, and technology of FROSCH Travel.”

FROSCH Ireland’s broader vision is to become a trusted home for traditional travel agencies looking for the right next chapter. In a market where many exits feel rushed or impersonal, FROSCH Travel is committed to transitions that protect legacy, support teams, and continue serving loyal customers with care and continuity.

As Angela Walsh concludes:

“What matters most to us is preserving the trust that Frances and her team have built over the years. This isn’t about changing what works — it’s about supporting it and making sure that legacy continues to serve customers for many years to come.”

Background

FROSCH Ireland employs 40 people in Cork (Little Island), Shannon, Dublin and Tralee, as well as homeworkers throughout the country.

FROSCH Ireland was founded by Angela Walsh, as CTM (Corporate Travel Management) in 2000. Angela Walsh has served on the ITAA (Irish Travel Agents Association) board since 2013 and was elected President in August 2023, becoming only the second female President since the 1970s.

In September 2018, CTM Travel partnered with the international FROSCH Group, rebranding as FROSCH Ireland.

This is FROSCH Ireland’s 2nd acquisition in the Irish market. In 2024 the Travel Broker joined FROSCH Ireland.

FROSCH Ireland is licenced and bonded by the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA, Travel Agents Licence No. T.A. 0522). Annualised revenues for FROSCH Ireland exceeded €20m in 2024. FROSCH Ireland operates in both the business travel and leisure space, serving corporate and private customers.