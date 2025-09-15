FROSCH Ireland Announces the Acquisition of John Galligan Travel

FROSCH Ireland is pleased to announce the acquisition of Dublin-based John Galligan Travel (JGT), a highly respected agency with a proud 36-year history of personal service and loyal clients.



Founded by John Galligan, JGT is recognised for its high standards of care and attention to detail, with particular expertise in luxury cruises and polar expedition travel. Over the decades, John and his team have built an enviable reputation for tailoring unique experiences and building lifelong relationships with clients. The JGT team will remain in place, and John himself will stay on for the next year to guarantee a smooth transition.



Angela Walsh, Managing Director of FROSCH Ireland, said:

“John Galligan Travel is a name synonymous with quality, integrity, and trust in the travel sector. We are proud to welcome John and his outstanding team to the FROSCH family. This acquisition represents more than growth, it is a union built on shared values and a deep commitment to exceptional client service.



At FROSCH, we know the success of any merger lies in the people behind it. In John and his team, we’ve found partners who care as deeply about their clients as we do. Together, we’re excited to embark on this next chapter, united by a common purpose and passion for delivering extraordinary travel experiences.”



Jackie Sheehan, Sales Director of FROSCH Ireland, added:

“John’s expertise and the loyalty of his clients reflect the outstanding reputation he has built over many years. We are committed to ensuring that same personal service continues, while also creating new opportunities as part of the wider FROSCH network.”



John Galligan commented:

“For me, this is about more than business — it is about people. Our clients know how much we care about them, and many of those relationships go back decades. That trust has always been the foundation of our success. It was vital to me that any transition would protect that bond, and in FROSCH Ireland I know we have found the right partner.



I’ll be staying involved over the next year to ensure everything is seamless, but more importantly, I am confident that with FROSCH’s resources and global partnerships, our clients will enjoy even greater choice and experiences while still receiving the same personal service they value. After 36 years, I am proud of what we have built, and I am excited to see it strengthened and carried forward into the future.”

