Belfast Should Be Top of Your Winter Wishlist With Christmas Markets, Titanic Tales & Stylish Stays

Belfast is set to sparkle this festive season, offering the perfect blend of festive charm, heritage and hospitality. From twinkling lights to the scent of cinnamon in the air, the city is set to transform into a winter wonderland.

At its heart sits the Belfast Christmas Market starting from November 15th and running until December 22nd, returning to the grounds of City Hall with over 100 local and international traders. Visitors can sip mulled wine, browse artisan crafts and soak up the lively atmosphere against the magnificent backdrop of the Belfast City Hall.

Just a short stroll away in the Titanic Quarter, the festive spirit continues with the world-renowned Titanic Experience Belfast that brings the city’s shipbuilding story vividly to life, while the nearby Titanic Hotel Belfast offers the ultimate base for a cosy and elegant winter escape. Steeped in history and charm, yet brimming with modern comfort, Titanic Hotel Belfast is the perfect place to unwind after a day exploring Belfast’s bustling streets and markets.

This winter, the Titanic Hotel Belfast invites guests to celebrate in style with its Christmas Breaks offers, starting from just £139 per room. Nestled within the beautifully restored Harland & Wolff Headquarters, where the RMS Titanic was designed, the hotel pairs heritage architecture with understated luxury.

Guests can enjoy festive afternoon tea or sip seasonal cocktails in the stunning Drawing Office, one of only two surviving example of this type of architecture in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dining is a highlight at The Wolff Grill, where Northern Ireland’s finest produce meets rich winter flavours in a setting that overlooks the historic slipways. From indulgent dinners to relaxed lunches, every dish captures the warmth and creativity Belfast is known for, making it an experience as memorable as the city itself.

No visit would be complete without exploring the award-winning Titanic Experience Belfast. This world-class experience takes visitors on a journey through the city’s history and from Titanic’s design and construction, to its legendary voyage, through interactive galleries and immersive storytelling. Over the festive season, things becomes even more magical, with an enchanting Santa Experience, offering children a chance to step into a snowy trail and meet Father Christmas.

This Winter Belfast is set to come alive with festive cheer, between its bustling Christmas Market, captivating Titanic heritage, and the warmth of the Titanic Hotel Belfast.

Christmas packages at Titanic Hotel Belfast start from £139 per room. For more information please visit: titanichotelbelfast.com or email: [email protected]

#Christmas, #ChristmasMarkets, #northernireland, #citybreaks, #Titanic