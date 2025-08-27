Discover Croatia’s Off-Season Exclusives Ahead of World Tourism Day

As the World Tourism Day approaches on 27 September, Croatia invites UK travellers to uncover new experiences during the quieter, cooler months — blending sustainability, cultural heritage, and world-class nature. From sailing to stargazing, wine-tasting to wild hiking, here is why autumn 2025 is the moment to explore Croatia’s greener, calmer side.

1. Highlander Velebit: Hike the Legend (9–14 September)

Swap the city buzz for the crunch of mountain paths at Highlander Velebit — a multi-day endurance hike through one of Europe’s most biodiverse mountain ranges. Choose your challenge, pitch under star-studded skies and join a community of nature-minded adventurers.

2. Eco-Conscious Sailing & Yachting Hideaways

When the big yachts have sailed away, the Adriatic’s hidden coves and islets reveal their calmer side. Charter an eco-friendly catamaran or join a local skipper for island-hopping with minimal footprint. Think morning swims in secluded bays and dinners on freshly caught fish straight from the boat.

3. Travel Through Time – Zagreb’s New Travel Experience Museum

Recently opened in the Croatian capital, the Travel Experience Museum is an interactive journey through the history of travel — with multimedia installations, rare artefacts, and immersive storytelling that brings centuries of exploration to life.

4. Raise a Glass at Croatia’s First Istrian Wine Museum

Wine lovers can toast to tradition at the newly opened Istrian Wine Museum, the first of its kind in Croatia. Located in the heart of Istria, it offers guided tastings, vineyard heritage exhibitions, and stories of winemaking families that have shaped the region.

5. Pedal into the First Croatian Eroica – 19–22 September

The legendary Eroica cycling event arrives in Croatia for the first time, tracing an authentic and sustainable route through northwestern Istria. Cyclists on vintage bikes traverse scenic coastal and hilltop routes, with local food and wine stops along the way.

6. Wear the Adriatic – Sustainable Style from Dubrovnik

At Maritimo Recycling in Dubrovnik, discarded Adriatic plastics are transformed into sunglasses, jewellery, and everyday items — sustainable souvenirs with a story.

7. Race into History – Spartan World Championship - 9–12 October

Hvar Island hosts the Spartan World Championship, bringing elite endurance athletes from around the globe to Croatia’s sunniest island for a world-class obstacle race with a spectacular Adriatic backdrop.

8. Trogir’s New Footbridge

Winner of the British Construction Industry Award for International Project of the Year, Trogir’s sleek new footbridge elegantly links the UNESCO-listed old town with its waterfront — making that sunset gelato stroll even more tempting.

9. Star-Studded Locations

From Zagreb to Pag, Croatia has rolled out the red carpet for productions like The Day of the Jackal and Hotel Portofino, both nominated at the Location Managers Guild International Awards. Visit the very spots where Hollywood met the Adriatic.

10. Walk the New Camino Central Dalmatia

Newly unveiled 127-kilometre pilgrimage route is a journey through faith, culture and breathtaking scenery. This scenic trail weaves through the Dalmatian hinterland, blending centuries-old pilgrimage heritage with panoramic views where mountain ridges meet the Adriatic Sea.

A Season to Savour

World Tourism Day on 27 September is the perfect excuse to rediscover Croatia — without the crowds, with nature in full display, and with a calendar packed with experiences that tread lightly on the environment while leaving a lasting imprint on the soul.