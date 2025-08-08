Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur Opens in Malaysia

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced the highly anticipated opening of Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, marking the luxury brand’s entry into Malaysia. Located between levels 75 and 114 of the iconic Merdeka 118 – the tallest skyscraper in Asia Pacific, the hotel provides discerning travelers a refined home in the sky with unparalleled views of the Malaysian capital’s skyline.

“The Park Hyatt brand hits a milestone at 50 properties globally, adding its first hotel in Malaysia with the debut of Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur – also marking an important breakthrough for the brand within Southeast Asia and worldwide,” said David Udell, Group President, Asia Pacific, Hyatt. “This makes for an exciting chapter for Hyatt’s brand growth in the region, with three new properties opening in Kuala Lumpur within a year, an expansion of diverse offerings.”

Guestrooms & Suites – Your Home in the Sky

Each of the 252 guestrooms and suites is a private sanctuary, where floor-to-ceiling windows reveal sweeping views of the city and shutters allow for an illumination of natural light within the space. Thoughtfully designed for both relaxation and inspiration, the suites feature expansive living areas, a full bath with a separate rain shower and aromatherapy shower steamer, double vanity, a walk-in dressing room, personal study area, and in select rooms, private dining spaces overlooking the cityscape.

Cultural Imprints – From Modern Perspectives to Timeless Traditions

Interiors by G.A Group are inspired by the vernacular beauty of the traditional Malay Kampung house. Sculptural centrepieces set a striking first impression, while meticulous artisanal detailing throughout creates sophistication above the city. Perforated brass screens, etched with batik canting patterns, balance openness with intimacy. The natural timber accents and woven textures are inspired by traditional basket weaving and Peranakan textures, introducing an organic warmth. The space is complete with a stunning array of artwork by world-renowned artists celebrating the colors and natural forms of Malaysia. Curated by Artlink, it is intended as a private collection of local craft and modern art.

A guided experience through Merdeka 118 Precinct is available with exclusive access to the historical landmark Stadium Merdeka where Malaysia’s Independence was declared, Al-Sultan Abdullah Mosque, the Merdeka Textile Museum, and Merdeka 118 building, uncovering the architectural significance and cultural narratives behind Malaysia’s iconic location.

“Merdeka 118 will be a catalyst to uplift communities and enhance Kuala Lumpur’s long-term vibrancy as part of Warisan KL, an initiative to celebrate heritage and revitalise the city. It plays an important role in supporting Kuala Lumpur’s cultural regeneration and heritage tourism,” said YM Raja Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Arshad Raja Tun Uda, Group Chairman of PNB. “We are excited to welcome the Park Hyatt brand to Malaysia as part of this landmark project which will unlock potential and build pride.”

Curated Culinary Experiences – Merdeka Grill, Cacao Mixology & Chocolate and Park Lounge

The dining destinations at Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur are a one-of-a-kind exploration of Malaysia’s multicultural cuisine.

Merdeka Grill reimagines a modern grill experience. It focuses on premium cuts, sustainable seafood and locally sourced produce, complete with a curated beverage program. With a selection of offerings by Executive Chef, Stig Drageide, guests will experience signature dishes prepared tableside, such as the Cedar-wood roasted salmon, Chateaubriand carved tableside and indulgent vanilla ice cream topped with local T’lur Caviar.

Showcasing a revival of Malaysia’s diverse and lost recipes, Park Lounge invites guests to rediscover heritage flavors through all-day dining. Taste traditional Malaysian dishes including Botok Ikan and Gulai Taucu Minang, or signature offerings created from the finest local produce. Savor a rare afternoon tea experience with a curated selection served in courses by Executive Pastry Chef, Holger Deh, with homemade Mille Feuille served tableside and a unique dessert trolley featuring house-made creations, vegan and vegetarian selections.

Cacao Mixology & Chocolate — the city’s first chocolate-themed bar — celebrates the richness of cacao with chocolate themed cocktails, small batch distilleries spirits and zero proof specialities. These are complemented by a decadent display of handcrafted chocolate treats. Framed by panoramic skyline views of the city and overlooking PETRONAS Twin Towers from high above, guests will enjoy every sip accompanied by live Bossa nova music. For hotel guests who are true chocolate lovers, a unique experience featuring a behind-the-scenes pâtisserie tour with Pastry World Champions from Malaysia and a private chocolate workshop led by Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur’s pastry team.

Wellness at New Heights

Located on the 99th floor, Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur provides a haven of tranquillity. The sanctuary features a light-filled yoga movement studio, a state-of-the-art fitness center featuring the Integrity+ Series premium cardio equipment from Life Fitness, private treatment suites with ensuite dressing rooms, a serene relaxation lounge with aromatherapy steam bath and Himalayan Salt Alcove, vitality pool, and a 30-meter infinity pool overlooking sweeping skyline views. As one of the only spa in Southeast Asia to offer circadian therapies, the experience is carefully designed to harmonize guests’ energy cycles — from an invigorating start to the day to restorative rituals that ensure a restful night’s sleep. Guests can also make their own blend of bath salts with locally inspired ingredients with calming properties to offer a wind-down experience.

Bespoke Meetings & Events

For a wide array of gatherings, Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur presents a flexible collection of well-appointed executive salons. Each room is thoughtfully designed with natural light, state-of-the-art technology, and refined interiors reflective of the hotel’s residential sophistication. Whether hosting a private meeting or corporate event, an intimate celebration or wedding, guests can expect seamless service and bespoke experiences tailored to every occasion — all set against the backdrop of Kuala Lumpur’s dynamic cityscape.

“We are proud to be part of the new Merdeka 118 precinct, with its rich, historical significance and its proximity to the vibrant Petaling Street Chinatown,” said Herman Kemp, General Manager, Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur. “From locally inspired art and design to purposeful wellness and elevated culinary concepts rooted in Malaysian culture, our guests will discover enriching experiences from this unique vantage point and through the Park Hyatt brand’s distinctive take on understated luxury.”

For further information, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/park-hyatt/en-US/kulph-park-hyatt-kuala-lumpur.