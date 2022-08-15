Four Seasons Resort Oahu at ko olina says “i do” to penthouse collection

Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, an award-winning private destination resort on Oahu’s tranquil western coast, unveils the Penthouse Collection, a reimagined buyout of the Resort’s luxurious 17th floor. Encompassing the entire floor - including the Resort’s most coveted suite, the Penthouse - the Penthouse Collection is a one-of-a-kind special events and wedding package that offers a private, contemporary space with an intimate ambiance for family and friends to celebrate.

The Penthouse Collection includes a total of 13 bedrooms, comprising of the 3,200 square-foot (297 square metre) newly remodelled two-bedroom Penthouse Suite, along with 2 luxurious one-bedroom suites and 9 guest rooms, allowing family and friends to experience the ultimate private retreat on one designated floor.

The 17th floor seamlessly intersects sophisticated residential-style living with the excitement of contemporary Oahu. Inspired by the stunning backdrop of the jewel-toned Pacific Ocean and the Penthouse Suite’s unique location on the highest floor, the renovation focused on expanding the already breath-taking panoramic views and incorporating modern design elements, from a curated fine art collection and wellness amenities, to ample indoor-outdoor living space for family and friends to gather.

“With sweeping ocean views, contemporary art, and the intimacy of a stylish residence, the Penthouse is one our most celebrated suites for leisure guests, however it also lends itself as a celebrated venue for the intimacy and privacy that couples are seeking for their wedding venues,” notes Amanda Douglas, Director of Catering and Conference Services. “Expanding beyond the Penthouse, the 17th floor buyout allows guests to experience a retreat-like setting for an unforgettable and safe celebration in these new times.”

The Penthouse’s newly remodelled suite design aesthetic embodies intimate luxury with contemporary touches, warmth and the comforts and privacy of a beautiful residential space. Upon entry to the two-bedroom suite, guests are welcomed into a newly redesigned hallway that sets the tone featuring a curated collection of fine art photography by renowned aerial photographer Gray Malin. The bright and airy living room features a stunning new open-floor design – seamlessly connecting both the living and dining rooms, and anchored by floor-to-ceiling windows to embrace the alluring ocean views. Lending itself to indoor-outdoor living at its best, the expansive wrap-around 800 square-foot (74 square metre) lanai (balcony) – the location for the wedding ceremony and cocktail reception - features a soft, evocative palette of sea and sky, creating an inviting escape to lounge during the day or relax under the stars in the evening. New flooring, modern coastal furniture, and natural textiles with vibrant touches of colour create a casual, yet luxurious lounge area.

The Penthouse Collection package is designed for up to 30 guests and starts at USD 150,000 for a three-night stay. The package includes the following:

Two-bedroom Penthouse Suite, 2 one-bedroom suites, and 9 guest rooms

Bespoke private dinner on the 800-square foot (74 metre) Penthouse Terrace

Designated Events Manager

24-Hour Concierge

Wedding ceremony and cocktail reception

Stargazing experience with #FSWayfinders’ Stars Above Hawaii on the Penthouse Terrace

Based on a three-night stay