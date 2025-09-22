Radisson Hotels Signs Exclusive Partnership with Co-op Live in Manchester

Live music lovers have a new reason to celebrate as Radisson Hotels has become the official hotel partner of Co-op Live, the UK’s largest live entertainment arena. The collaboration brings Radisson’s hospitality expertise to one of the UK’s most dynamic live music destinations, offering fans unparalleled access to concerts and elevated experiences.

Co-op Live, located alongside the Etihad Stadium (home to Manchester City Football Club), unites music and sport as part of an ambitious evolution of the Etihad Campus. Since opening in May 2024, the arena has hosted more than one million ticket holders in the first 10 months, recently staging international headline acts such as Billie Eilish, Bruce Springsteen and Tyler the Creator, with the likes of Lady Gaga and Ed Sheeran still to come, earning multiple accolades, including being named Pollstar’s 2025 “New Concert Venue of the Year”.

The announcement comes as Radisson Hotels are preparing to operate a brand-new Radisson Blu on the Etihad Campus, set to open in 2026. The latest offering by Radisson Hotels was confirmed as part of Manchester City Football Club’s North Stand expansion. The new 401-key hotel will provide a unique opportunity to stay in the heart of a world-class entertainment destination, whilst also delivering job opportunities and positive economic impact for the local area.

Both Co-op Live and Radisson Hotels align further in their commitment to sustainability, with the venue recently being named A Greener Arena, receiving a ‘Highly Commended’ status as part of A Greener Future (AGF) certification – recognizing its strong commitment to protecting the planet.

“Co-op Live represents the future of live entertainment in the UK, and we are delighted to be the official hotel partner,” says Cristina Serra, Global SVP, Brand & Experience, Customer and Marketing Strategy at Radisson Hotel Group. “This partnership not only connects our brand to unforgettable music experiences but also creates direct value for our guests, members, and partners.”

With Manchester being the UK’s second-largest live music economy, the Radisson Hotels - Co-op Live partnership strengthens the city’s role as a global hub for culture and entertainment.

Guy Dunstan, Senior Vice President & General Manager at Co-op Live, says: “This collaboration brings together two brands committed to creating unforgettable experiences for our guests. With Radisson’s reputation for excellence in hospitality and our vision as the UK’s premier live entertainment venue, we’re excited to offer fans and visitors a world-class experience inside and beyond the arena.”

Exclusive access for Radisson Rewards members

As part of the agreement, Radisson Rewards members will enjoy a range of exclusive perks:

• Premium concert tickets each year, redeemable with points or as part of hotel-night packages.

• On-site Radisson Rewards activations each year to engage fans and guests.

• Exclusive social media contests to win tickets, hotel stays, and VIP experiences.

Premium stay with concerts just steps away

The collaboration also highlights Radisson Hotels’ presence in Manchester, with nearby Radisson Hotel Manchester City Centre, A Verified Net Zero Hotel, providing guests with a fully sustainable stay and easy access to Manchester’s cultural and entertainment hub.

The new partnership reinforces Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to the city, offering guests a seamless combination of world-class stays and live music, while furthering its strategy of building partnerships with iconic cultural and sports destinations worldwide.