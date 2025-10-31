Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea Unveils Festive Paradise

This festive season, Hawaii’s oceanfront five-star, five-diamond Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea transforms into a tropical winter escape with Instagram-worthy installations, trending experiences, and authentic island celebrations that celebrate both holiday tradition and Hawaiian culture.

“The team has been hard at work weaving together experiences that honor the spirit of the season and the rich culture that makes this place so extraordinary,” says Konrad Gstrein, Regional Vice President and General Manager. “Whether you’re returning to familiar shores or discovering Maui for the first time, I look forward to personally connecting and ensuring your time with us becomes part of your own cherished holiday tradition.”

Walk Through Wonder: A Festive Wreath Welcome

Renowned local floral artist Noah Harder is reimagining holiday tradition with a show-stopping installation that transforms the Resort’s entrance into pure artistry. Step through a giant wreath draped with sumptuous velvet fabric and dripping with orchids—your grand entrance into the festive season at Four Seasons Resort Maui. Harder’s dreamy creation features clusters of velvet bows, ornaments, dried flowers and natural elements in rich jewel tones and deep emerald greens, all woven together with tropical and seasonal greenery. Wreaths glow from within, transforming the entire space with enchanting light and color in an unforgettable arrival moment for guests and visitors.

On display at the resort entrance beginning December 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW: Sunset Mele on the Pā

As the sun sets over Maui’s pristine coastline, guests experience authentic Hawaiian culture on the traditional pā in The Queen’s Garden—honoring Hawaiʻi’s last reigning monarch, Queen Liliʻuokalani. Nightly performances feature live hula or slack key guitar on the Resort’s dedicated cultural stage, accompanied by passed bubbly during golden hour.

Nightly December 21 – January 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Complimentary, bubbly included.

NEW: Mahjong and Mai Tais

Four Seasons Resort Maui is bringing the trending tile game that’s sweeping the nation straight to paradise. Join expert instructors from Mahjong Country Club for the ultimate fusion of ancient strategy and tropical vibes. Founded by women who learned from their moms and grandmothers, Mahjong Country Club celebrates the timeless appeal of this centuries-old game, creating gatherings where strategy meets socializing across generations. Each session kicks off with expert instruction—perfect for mahjong newbies ready to join the movement—followed by live play with mai tais in hand.

Available December 21-24, 26-30, and January 1-2 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at KOMO.

Holiday Traditions & Family Fun

The Resort honors diverse celebrations with nightly Hanukkah services (December 14-21), a latke-making demonstration with Executive Chef Ryan Schelling (December 21), Santa’s dramatic arrival by outrigger canoe at Wailea Beach (December 24), and holiday cookie decorating with the pastry team. Families can compete in the three-day Wailea Challenge tournament featuring canoe racing, spear throwing, and obstacle courses (two sessions: December 21-23 and December 28-30) or join the Tropical Pickleball Mixer round-robin tournament under the palms (December 27; January 3).

Restore & Rejuvenate

Each day offers a new way to wellness, from beach yoga to oceanside massages in traditional Hawaiian hale (thatched structures). Recharge with vitamin IV therapy through the Resort’s collaboration with health optimization and longevity center Next|Health, or spend an evening under the Maui stars during the unique Floating Sound Baths at the Adult Pool (December 22, 29; January 5).

Ring in 2026

Celebrate New Year’s Eve across the Resort’s acclaimed dining venues, including DUO Steak and Seafood’s dinner buffet, Chef Russell Rummer’s holiday menu at Ferraro’s Restaurant & Bar, and Wolfgang Puck’s seven-course tasting at Spago Maui. The evening culminates with the Electric Aloha New Year’s Eve Party on the Oceanfront Lawn at 10 p.m., featuring the band Halfmoons and midnight fireworks over Wailea Beach. Start the year fresh with General Manager Konrad Gstrein’s New Year’s Day morning run along the stunning Wailea coastline.