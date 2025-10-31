IHG Hotels & Resorts drives further growth in Eastern India

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has signed a management agreement with DC Constructions, the construction vertical of Urban Oasis Hospitality, for the development of Holiday Inn Express Siliguri Bagdogra Airport. The 100-key greenfield hotel is scheduled to open in 2028, further strengthening IHG’s presence in Eastern India and expanding the reach of the brand across key travel corridors.

Strategically positioned near Bagdogra International Airport, the new Holiday Inn Express Siliguri Bagdogra Airport is poised to serve the influx of business and transit travellers in Siliguri. As a key commercial hub in West Bengal, the city acts as a vital gateway to the Eastern Himalayas, North-East India, and international borders of Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan.

As IHG’s largest and fastest-growing brand with over 3,200 hotels globally, Holiday Inn Express delivers more where it matters most—offering travellers simple, smart hospitality designed to balance efficiency with comfort. With the rollout of its Generation 5 design, the brand continues to elevate the essentials, combining flexible workspaces and refreshed aesthetics tailored for both business and leisure stays.

Commenting on the signing, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Holiday Inn Express Siliguri Bagdogra Airport, marking another milestone in our expansion across strategic gateway cities in India. This signing exemplifies the growth momentum of our Holiday Inn Express brand in India, which continues to be a top choice for guests seeking consistent, modern comfort and for owners looking for a proven, high-return investment.”

Speaking on behalf of the ownership, Avinash Tiwari, Managing Director, DC Constructions added: “We are proud to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts for Holiday Inn Express Siliguri Bagdogra Airport. Siliguri’s growing importance as both a travel hub and commercial destination makes this project particularly exciting for us. This collaboration will not only elevate the city’s hospitality landscape with international standards but also support the local economy, by attracting both business and leisure travellers to the region.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday Inn Express Siliguri Bagdogra Airport is the latest addition to the brand’s 17 hotels in the country, with another 21 in the pipeline, all focused on delivering consistent, value-driven experiences.

IHG® currently has 51 hotels operating across six brands in India, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts®, Crowne Plaza®, voco™ Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort® and Holiday Inn Express®, and a strong pipeline of 72 hotels due to open in the next 3-5 years.