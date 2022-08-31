Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach announces reopening of Sea Fu restaurant

A zen-like mood is created by the sound of the waves hitting the shore and birds singing happily from the lush garden. The mix of natural instruments and beautiful lounge music produce a unique musical composition. In Sea Fu, it cannot get any better. After a month of waiting, the restaurant is ready to open its doors to old friends and new ones to experience its favourites, welcoming the new season.

The waters of the Arabian Gulf offer up a bounty of culinary treasures for the team at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach to work with. The chic and modern menu is filled with Asian-inspired flavours and local ingredients that will awaken and excite the palate of anyone who tries it. Standout dishes include the endless horizon of gastronomic adventure featuring seared wild seabass created with artistry, driven by taste and enriched by connection with a special Sea Fu twist. At dinner, catch of the day is carefully prepared and served in baked salt-crust, which is presented and plated tableside – an artfully crafted preparation rich in artsy flavours.

In addition to the restaurant’s signature dishes, the mixology artists formulated a cocktail selection inspired by the seven wonders of the world. From the winding curves of the Great Wall of China to the epic heights of Machu Picchu, every sip is made to transport guests to one of history’s greatest marvels.

Sea Fu will re-open its gates to the sea on September 3, 2022. Gastronomy lovers can reserve their tables for sundowner, lunch or dinner seating from 12:30 pm till 12:00 midnight, including the fabulous Kanpai time from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, where a refreshing sundowners menu is served.

For reservations, guests can contact Sea Fu restaurant by calling +971 4 506 0300. Follow @seafudubai to stay in tune with news and happenings at the beachside plush spot.

