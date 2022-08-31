Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest appoints Federico Giovine as Hotel Manager

With six cities on four continents on his Four Seasons curriculum, Federico Giovine brings a wealth of valuable international experience to his new role as Hotel Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest.

Giovine, a seasoned hotelier, started his career in 2005, as a phone operator at Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires. Most recently he held the position of Senior Director of Rooms at Four Seasons Resorts at Jumeriah Beach and Dubai Financial Centre.

“I’m honoured to be appointed as Hotel Manager of Gresham Palace and I can’t wait to discover the city called Pearl of the Danube. Every destination and every property has its own unique history and traditions – I’m looking forward to learning about the Gresham Palace and its team and supporting them in continuing a successful journey.”

Giovine is devoted to nourishing talent, building strong teams and to creating an inspiring environment that people wish to belong to. “Four Seasons provides the right environment for growth. What we are, and what differentiates us, is our culture, our people. It is the real asset we have. If we are able to create a true sense of belonging in our teams, raising the bar is a lot more feasible, fun and exciting.”

Bringing passion and dedication to his role, Giovine is committed to creating memorable guest experiences and to elevating the profile of the luxury hospitality industry.

