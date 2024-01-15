Love Is Literally in the Air, as Hovertravel Launches Romantic Experience for Valentines

Hovertravel launches romantic experience for Valentines

For anyone planning something different for Valentine’s, Hovertravel has announced a new, romantic-themed experience for couples for Sunday 18th February.

Loretta Lale, Head of Commercial at Hovertravel, explains: “In a first for Hovertravel, we are offering a unique opportunity for couples to celebrate in our hovercraft environment. Research indicates that people who enjoy Valentine’s Day are looking for different events and we have added elements to our classic VIP experience to make a special occasion. This event is part of our all new for 2024 Showcase range of themed experiences.“

On arrival, guests will be welcomed into a champagne and chocolates reception in the Solent Views suite at Hovertravel’s terminal in Ryde.

Offering exceptional views over the hover pad with the ability to watch arriving and departing hovercraft from an elevated balcony, this viewpoint also reveals a sweeping vista of the Solent.

Following a meet and greet with one of Hovertravel’s pilots, guests will then board a hovercraft for a 20 minute hovercraft experience including 360 degree turns, deflating the skirt and a demonstration of the unique manoeuvrability of a hovercraft accompanied by expert commentary from the pilot.

Loretta adds: “There are also plenty of opportunities to capture loved-up selfies for your memories and obviously we would welcome anyone who might wish to be the first ever wedding proposal on a hovercraft!”

For more details and bookings please visit: https://www.hovertravel.co.uk/Valentines

£75 per adult (16+), £35 per child (5-15yrs), £5 infant (0-4yrs)