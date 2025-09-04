Time Out Market Budapest — Opening 20 September 2025

Bustling city hall comes alive in Budapest - Time Out Market opens 20 September at Corvin Palace, the beautifully restored 1926 neoclassical landmark on Blaha Lujza Square. Spanning some 27,000 sq ft indoors and 7,500 sq ft rooftop, it houses 11 kitchens, three bars, five event spaces, and seating for 540 guests.

Time Out Market Budapest joins an illustrious group of cities to boast one of the award-winning dining spots. Other markets can be found in Lisbon, New York, Boston, Chicago, Montreal, Dubai, Cape Town, Porto, Barcelona, Bahrain, and Osaka.

Featured culinary concepts include M’EAT by Michelin-starred chef Jenő Rácz—serving artisan Hungarian cold cuts with Mediterranean flair; LIRA by Essência, bringing casual fine dining with dishes like beef tartar with oyster emulsion; and Hai Nam Pho, returning Northern Vietnamese flavours rooted in family traditions. All are joined by Budapest favourites such as Anyukám Mondta, 101 Bistro, Casa Christa, Pingrumba, CANTEEN by Pesti István and more.

More than a food hall, Time Out Market Budapest is a cultural playground—expect jazz nights, piano evenings, DJ sets, family Sundays, wine tastings, cocktail workshops, and major monthly concerts across its five event venues.

