Four Seasons Hotel Casablanca Welcomes Emilio Fernandez as Executive Chef

Four Seasons Hotel Casablanca announces the appointment of Emilio Fernandez as the new Executive Chef overseeing banquet functions and the Hotel’s three restaurants: Mint Lobby Lounge, Bleu restaurant and Latitude33.

Originally from Mexico, Emilio Fernandez acquired extensive culinary experience in various countries across continents, making his cuisine a one-of-a-kind culinary journey. After Mexico, the United States, Spain, and Cuba, it was during his time in Egypt that the chef discovered the flavours of oriental cuisine, inspiring him to delve into the richness of Moroccan gastronomy.

“My cuisine is bold and authentic. I like to preserve the natural essence of produce while enhancing the taste with Latin American flavours,” shared Emilio Fernandez.

Mediterranean Fish and Seafood Cuisine at Bleu Restaurant

A true ode to Casablanca’s coastline, Bleu restaurant offers an idyllic setting with a panoramic view over the Atlantic Ocean. Discover the intriguing world of the Hotel’s kitchens while savouring the flavours of the “pop-up charcoal kitchen” menu. Developed around the restaurant’s custom-built grill and influenced by global flavours, the menu celebrates fresh produce, meats and seafood sourced locally and from around the world. Delight in a whole blue lobster, a fresh salmon carpaccio, or a smoked grilled beef ribeye.

For an exquisite dining experience, indulge in a selection of alcohol-free cocktails – an innovative concept that places Bleu restaurant at the forefront of the latest trends among the White City’s food and beverage offerings.

“Truffles, Cigars and Cheers” at Bleu Restaurant

Indulge in the enchanting aroma of truffles with subtle notes of undergrowth, mushrooms and nuts in a special menu crafted by the Executive Chef of Four Seasons Hotel Casablanca. Throughout the month of November, a special selection of limited-edition cigars will be available every Friday at Bleu restaurant.

Booking and reservations:

Bleu restaurant, open daily for dinner from 5:00 to 10:00 pm

Truffles menu and cigar tasting, available only during the month of November at Bleu restaurant

Tel. : +212 5 29 07 37 00