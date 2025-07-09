Munich Becomes Air Arabia’s Newest European Destination from Sharjah

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the launch of its latest route connecting Sharjah with the German city of Munich. Starting December 15, 2025, the new non-stop service will connect Sharjah International Airport and Munich International Airport with daily non-stop flights, offering travelers convenient and affordable travel options between the UAE and one of Europe’s leading economic and cultural hubs.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “The launch of our new non-stop service to Munich marks another important step in expanding our European network from the United Arab Emirates to key global destinations. Munich stands as one of Germany’s leading economic and cultural centers, offering strong appeal for both business and leisure travelers. This new route reflects our continued commitment to delivering affordable, value-driven travel options while advancing our long-term growth strategy. We look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard and offering them a seamless and comfortable travel experience”.

The addition of Munich marks a strategic expansion of Air Arabia’s growing European network directly from its hubs in the UAE, which already includes key destinations such as Vienna, Athens, Milan Bergamo, Krakow, Warsaw (Chopin and Modlin), and Prague. This new route not only strengthens the airline’s footprint in Europe but also opens up greater opportunities for both leisure and business travelers seeking affordable and convenient connectivity.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Munich by visiting Air Arabia’s website, calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia operates a modern fleet comprised of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the world’s best-selling single-aisle aircraft. The airline offers a value-added onboard experience with ‘SkyTime’, its complementary in-flight streaming service, and ‘SkyCafe’, its onboard menu. Passengers can also benefit from ‘Air Rewards’, the most generous loyalty program in the region.

