Ford International Airport welcomes American Airlines service to New York’s LaGuardia Airport

Starting May 5, 2023, Gerald R. Ford International Airport will increase its connectivity to the Northeast with additional service to New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) on American Airlines.

“We are thrilled to have American Airlines expand their network with the addition of an eighth destination,” said Tory Richardson, Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority President and CEO. “This service will expand access to the Northeast market, connecting our business and leisure travelers to a larger hub, while making it easier to fly close to home.”

This new service – which is currently served by one other carrier at Ford International Airport – will take place on the carrier’s Embraer ERJ-175, offering business and economy class options. Tickets are now on sale at AA.com and through the American Airlines app.

“American Airlines is eager to connect Gerald R. Ford International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia Airport with daily nonstop service this May,” said Philippe Puech, American Airlines Director of Domestic Network Planning. “This new route complements our existing service from Grand Rapids to Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Miami, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington D.C.”

