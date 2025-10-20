KAYAK INTRODUCES AI MODE: CONVERSATIONAL TRAVEL SEARCH, JUST IN TIME FOR HOLIDAY PLANNING

KAYAK, the world’s leading travel search engine, has launched AI Mode, a natural-language search experience that combines KAYAK’s data with ChatGPT to deliver smarter, contextual results, right from the home page. KAYAK is the first major travel site to let users plan complete trips by typing questions directly into a search box.

“We launched KAYAK.ai in April for our software engineers to test cutting-edge AI capabilities. AI Mode is the first feature to graduate to our main site,” said Steve Hafner, KAYAK CEO. “Travelers aren’t limited to preset entry fields anymore. Just tell us what you’re looking for in plain language, and we’ll answer the same way.”

How to Use AI Mode

Click the “AI Mode” icon on KAYAK from your desktop or mobile browser to get started.

Type travel-related questions the way you’d say them to another person.

Get real-time results as KAYAK compares the latest information and prices from hundreds of travel providers.

Discover, compare, and book flights, hotels and cars—all in one place.

Travel Demand Heats Up for the Holidays

The debut of KAYAK AI Mode comes at the perfect moment for holiday travel planning, as KAYAK data shows that mid-October through early November is the prime window for scoring the best holiday travel deals.

“Holiday flight prices are trending below last year, but, with search demand up 10% vs. 2024, travelers shouldn’t wait to book,” said Kate Williams, KAYAK Travel Trends Expert & CCO. “This year’s sweet spots may surprise you — November 24 is the cheapest day to fly for Thanksgiving at $415 on average, and Christmas Eve offers the best deals ahead of Christmas for both domestic and international trips. With AI Mode, travelers can quickly surface insights like these and plan smarter without the stress.*”

Prompt your Way to Holiday Savings with KAYAK

To help the AI-curious, KAYAK suggests these festive, holiday-themed prompts to reveal instantly actionable trip ideas - whether it’s a snow-globe-worthy village or a New Year’s Eve bash. Try one in AI Mode or come up with your own to see where it takes you:

NYC hotels within a half mile of Rockefeller Center for one night, Dec. 23rd

Cheapest Caribbean destinations for a 7-day trip

Rent a car from ORD with room for 6 people + lots of Christmas presents and payment at pickup

Flights from BOS to London for 2 adults, 2 kids, and a baby, Dec. 20 - Dec. 27

How much would Kevin McCallister’s New York experience cost?

I want to party for NYE - where should I go?

You’re in a Hallmark movie. Find me a quintessential winter village for under $600 for flight and hotel.

For tips on writing the best travel prompts, visit KAYAK’s blog.

AI Mode is now available in English on KAYAK via desktop and mobile browsers in the US, with more languages and countries rolling out later this month. Additional platforms will follow soon, including voice entry.