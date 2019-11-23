Ryanair to close bases as Boeing 737 Max toll grows

Ryanair has said it will slow expansion next summer as the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max continues to take a toll.

The low-cost carrier now expects to receive ten new aircraft from Boeing next year, down from the originally planned 20.

In an update to investors, the Irish airline said it now expects to fly 156 million passengers in the year to March 31st, 2021, down from a planned 157 million.

The shortfall in Max aircraft deliveries will also see bases in Nuremberg and Stockholm Skavsta close next year.

Ryanair said it expects to cut summer capacity at a number of other existing bases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discussions with staff, unions and affected airports to finalise these “minor reductions” were ongoing, the carrier added.

Ryanair DAC chief executive, Eddie Wilson, said: “We regret these two further base closures and minor capacity cuts at other bases which are solely due to further delivery delays to our Boeing Max aircraft.

“We are continuing to work with Boeing, our people, our unions and our affected airports to minimise these capacity cuts and job losses.”