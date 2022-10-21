flynas Increases Its Flights Frequency Between Jeddah and Tashkent

flynas, the Saudi carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced increasing the frequency of its direct flights between Jeddah and the Uzbek capital Tashkent from twice a week to daily flights, starting from 15 November.

The increase in the number of flights to Tashkent comes in response to the increasing demand and to facilitate the transportation of pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors coming to visit the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, in addition to facilitating movement for citizens of the two countries for investment and tourism.

Launching the direct flights between Jeddah and Tashkent comes after flynas signed a memorandum of understanding with the Uzbek Ministry of Transportation last August on the sidelines of the Saudi-Uzbek Business Council meeting in Jeddah. The memorandum strengthens relations in the field of air transport to operate direct flights between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, aiming to facilitate the transportation of pilgrims and Umrah performers and facilitate the movement of citizens from the two countries for investment and tourism purposes.

This comes in light of flynas’ expansion strategy and its plan launched at the beginning of the year under the slogan “We Connect the World to the Kingdom,” and after the record growth achieved by the company in all its operations. flynas strategy is aligned with the objectives of the civil aviation strategy to reach 330 million passengers and increase the number of international destinations connected with the Kingdom to more than 250 destinations by 2030.