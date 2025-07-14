Flying This Summer? GP Shares Must-Know Tips to Avoid Jet Lag, Dehydration and Discomfort

With summer holidays fast approaching, many of us are gearing up for trips abroad and long-haul flights. But the excitement of getting away can be dampened by the less glamorous side of travel: jet lag, blocked ears, dehydration and general in-flight discomfort.

Boots Online Doctor GP, Dr. Megha Pancholi, shares her expert advice to help travellers stay healthy during long flights — from pre-flight prep to in-air tips — to ensure you arrive feeling fresh and ready to enjoy your holiday.

Adjust your sleep schedule 2-3 days before you travel

“Travelling across time zones can have a disruptive effect on your natural sleep–wake cycle. Jet lag happens when your internal body clock — also known as your circadian rhythm — becomes out of sync with the local time at your destination. This can lead to daytime drowsiness, poor concentration and difficulty sleeping at night.

“To reduce the impact of jet lag, try to get plenty of rest before you travel and begin gradually shifting your sleep schedule a few days ahead of your trip to align more closely with your destination’s time zone. On your flight, aim to sleep when it’s nighttime at your destination, and try to spend time in natural daylight once you arrive to help your body reset.

“If jet lag tends to affect you quite badly, you might want to consider jet lag treatment to help your body adjust more quickly. Boots Online Doctor also offers a Jet Lag Treatment service*.

Pack some chewing gum to avoid airplane ear

“Many people experience blocked ears or mild ear pain during flights — often known as ‘airplane ear’ — which happens because of pressure changes between your middle ear and the cabin.

“Chewing gum, swallowing or yawning can all help balance the pressure and ease discomfort. This is especially useful during take-off and landing, when pressure changes are at their strongest.

Fill up your water bottle before boarding to stay hydrated

“Dehydration is common on long flights because the air in the cabin is much drier than we’re used to on the ground. This means your body loses more moisture through breathing and through your skin.

“Staying hydrated is important to help your body function at its best while travelling, so try to drink plenty of water throughout the flight. Eating water-rich foods like fruit can also help, and it’s a good idea to limit alcohol and caffeine, which can make dehydration worse. Some people also like to bring a moisturiser or face mist to help keep their skin feeling fresh during the flight.

Remember to bring compression socks in your hand luggage

“Sitting still for long periods on a flight can lead to swollen ankles or heavy legs, especially on longer journeys. This happens because blood flow slows down, and fluid can start to build up in your lower limbs.

“Wearing compression socks can help improve circulation and reduce the risk of discomfort. They’re a good idea for anyone on a long-haul flight, and especially helpful for people who are pregnant, older or prone to circulation issues. If you can, try to get up and stretch your legs during the flight too — even a quick walk up the aisle can make a difference.”

