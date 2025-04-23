FlyExclusive has added its fifth Challenger super-midsize private jet to its fleet.

The Kinston, North Carolina-based company is North America’s fifth-largest charter/fractional operator.

The company says its sixth and seventh Challengers are already “in the final stages of preparation for service.”

The stand-up cabin jets support its “strategic focus on modernizing its fleet and expanding its fractional program.”

Founder, Chairman, and CEO Jim Segrave says, “Our Challenger jets are exceeding our expectations across the board.”

He adds, “We are on track to achieve our goal of 15 Challengers by year-end—significantly expanding our flight capabilities and enhancing our client offerings.”

Each Challenger undergoes a comprehensive exterior and interior refurbishment to align with its premium fleet standards.

Segrave continues, “Integrating the Challenger into our fleet is key to unlocking the full potential of our vertically integrated model. Each delivery reinforces our position as an industry leader in premium private aviation.”

FlyExclusive strategy

FlyExclusive offers on-demand charter in addition to its fractional and jet card programs.

Its fractional program includes both new and pre-owned share options.

For its Jet Club jet card, it launched a Challenger option in March in addition to standard super-midsize pricing.

The Challenger provides a stand-up cabin guarantee.

The publicly traded flight provider reported quarterly progress last month as it seeks to regain profitability after its 2023 IPO.

It has blamed losses on costs related to going public and expenses related to older aircraft.

Supply chain issues have meant those out-of-production aircraft were unavailable as much as 70% of the time.

Its fractional program eschews the standard monthly management fees.

Instead, owners pay a daily access rate similar to their jet card.

Source: privatejetcardcomparisons.com