Hard Rock Hotel London, Ontario, Officially Opens Its Doors

Canada’s first Hard Rock Hotel is officially open for business. Located within 100 Kellogg Lane, Hard Rock Hotel London, Ontario is part of Canada’s largest indoor entertainment complex and sits in the heart of London’s Old East Village, just minutes from the Western Fair District and a short drive from downtown.

The 164-room luxury destination celebrated its opening day with owners, local leaders and VIP guests, including John Rees, Senior Vice President of Hotels at Hard Rock International.

“I was so pleased to join the local team to celebrate the first-ever Canadian Hard Rock Hotel, where music, entertainment and hospitality will come together to create truly unforgettable guest experiences,” said Rees. “We are proud to be able to share the iconic energy of the Hard Rock brand with guests in the region and from across the globe.”

“The property will help strengthen London’s economy, and its culture and tourism industries, and is perfectly positioned within Canada’s only UNESCO City of Music,” said hotel General Manager, Brendon Ainscow. “As a Londoner, I couldn’t be more proud and excited to see our city officially become home to Canada’s First Hard Rock Hotel. With the addition of this hotel, London is strengthening its role as an international hub for music and culture. Our local team of over 100 employees are ready to welcome visitors from Southwestern Ontario and across the globe.”

In addition to specialty suites offering floor-to-ceiling windows, and family-style guestrooms featuring separate rooms with bunk beds, the property offers ultra-luxurious rockstar and terrace suites and a range of unique amenities, including:

An indoor/outdoor pool, where guests can enjoy cabana seating, poolside cocktails, gourmet bites, and a state-of-the-art underwater sound system.

The signature Hard Rock GMT lobby bar, and Sessions restaurant, with creative culinary experiences.

A 1913 speakeasy, with mixologist driven, and thoughtfully inspired cocktails that give an ode to the history of 100 Kellogg Lane with cereal infused libations and traditional speakeasy styles.

The Rock Shop, where exclusive Hard Rock merchandise and souvenirs can be purchased.

Iconic music memorabilia from legends like Shania Twain, Gord Downie and more.

Valet parking.

Visit hotel.hardrock.com/london-ontario for more information.

