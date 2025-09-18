IBS Software and Emirates Skywards Launch Strategic Partnership

IBS Software, a global leader in SaaS solutions for the travel industry, today announced the successful go-live of its cloud-native iLoyal platform with Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai.

The milestone marks the beginning of a long-term innovation partnership to modernize and future-proof the loyalty programme’s ecosystem, serving over 35 million members globally. At the core of this collaboration is IBS Software’s iLoyal platform, designed to drive real-time personalization, faster partner integration, and flexible program design, empowering Emirates Skywards to respond to evolving member expectations, unlock new business value, and enable 100+ global brand partners.

“This go-live is a proud moment for IBS Software and a testament to the power of strategic collaborations,” said Marcus Puffer, VP & Head of Loyalty Management Solutions at IBS Software. “iLoyal is more than a platform – it’s a catalyst for transforming the way airlines engage with their most valuable customers. Emirates Skywards is an iconic loyalty brand, and we’re honoured to support their vision for innovation and growth.”

“This partnership is a cornerstone of our innovation strategy,” said Dr. Nejib Ben-Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates Skywards. “Together with IBS Software, we are building a future-ready loyalty ecosystem that empowers us to deliver richer, more seamless, and more rewarding experiences to our members. With iLoyal, we’re not only enhancing current capabilities but laying the foundation for future innovation and growth.”

Ali Serdar Yakut, Executive Vice President IT, Emirates, added, “We are pleased to partner with IBS Software to modernize our loyalty infrastructure. The successful deployment of iLoyal reflects our shared vision for delivering world-class digital experiences.”

iLoyal is a SaaS-based loyalty solution, purpose built for the travel industry, empowering brands to design, manage and scale loyalty programmes. Its modular architecture, open API framework, and robust compliance capabilities provide seamless partner integration and operational efficiency, delivering value to both operators and customers.

This successful implementation marks a significant step in IBS Software’s mission to lead digital transformation in the airline and travel sector, reaffirming its role as a trusted partner to the world’s leading aviation brands.

For more information on the future of loyalty, download the E-Book, 'The Case for Loyalty - Meeting Expectations for the Modern Passenger' by IBS Software.

