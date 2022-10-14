flydubai expands operations in Maldives with launch of daily services to Gan International Airport

flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, continues to grow its operations to the island nation of the Maldives with the launch of a new daily service to Gan International Airport (GAN) from 04 February 2023.

flydubai started its operations to the Maldives in 2013 with the launch of direct flights to Velana International Airport (MLE) in the capital Male’. With the start of the new daily service to Gan next year, the carrier will increase its frequency to the market to 28 flights a week.

Commenting on the start of operations to Gan, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “The start of our daily flights to the southern island of Gan will give our passengers more options to travel to the beautiful Maldives. This new service will reduce the commute time whether by boat or seaplane for those staying in resorts in the southern Atolls. The Maldives continues to be one of the most popular leisure destinations for our customers from the UAE, GCC and CIS. The additional frequency to the market will further support connecting traffic from Europe as well.”

flydubai is the first carrier from the UAE to operate flights to Gan International Airport (GAN), which is located on the island of Gan in the southern Maldives.

Flights will operate daily from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) to Gan International Airport (GAN). Emirates will codeshare on this route, providing passengers with more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to GAN start from AED 7,400 and Economy Class fares start from AED 4,050. Return Business Class fares from GAN to DXB start from USD 1,600 and Economy Class fares start from USD 550.

Flights are available to book on flydubai.com, the official flydubai App, the Contact Centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through our travel partners.

For the full timetable and fares, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/plan/timetable