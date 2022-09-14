Flydubai becomes first UAE carrier to operate Dubai-Namangan route

Dubai-based carrier flydubai has announced the launch of twice-weekly flights to Namangan in Uzbekistan starting September 24.

It will therefore become the first UAE carrier to offer direct flights from Dubai to the Uzbekistan’s third-largest city of Namangan.

Flights to Namangan International Airport (NMA) will operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB) on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The addition of flights to Namangan makes it the third point in Uzbekistan including Samarkand which launches on September 20, and the capital, Tashkent that flydubai operates to.

Flights to Samarkand International Airport (SKD) will operate twice a week from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) on Tuesdays and Fridays.

With the commencement of operations to Namangan, flydubai’s Central Asia network will expand to seven points. These include Almaty and Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan, Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, Dushanbe in Tajikistan as well as Namangan, Samarkand and Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

“Uzbekistan has become an emerging market for flydubai and we are delighted to see our network expand there with the start of flights to Namangan and, launching next week, Samarkand. The commencement of our 10 weekly flights to the market will strengthen trade and cultural links between the UAE and Uzbekistan,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer at flydubai.

