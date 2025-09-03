FLY BEYOND SUMMER WITH TAP’S PROMOTION

TAP Air Portugal’s new multi-destination campaign offers trips beyond the summer at incredible prices. The Portuguese national airline is launching a new campaign with return flights to Portugal starting from just £98 in Economy and £318 in Business Class, while journeys to African destinations begin at £269 in Economy and £481 in Business Class.

TAP’s multi-destination campaign starts on 2 September for travel between 1 October 2025 and 30 March 2026. The sales period runs until 17 September and applies to flights operated by TAP Air Portugal, on round-trip journeys, with all taxes included, as well as one piece of cabin baggage.

