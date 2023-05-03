Flagship JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh has a new general manager

The towering JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh has appointed a new general manager, its second since the hotel opened last year. Long-time Marriott member Khaled Al Jamal returns to the group for the role, leveraging his 35 years of experience.

He will be working on strengthening JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh’s position as a flagship brand in the region.

Al Jamal has spent much of his hospitality career with Marriott, first as a director of restaurants at Budapest Marriott Hotel in 1994. He then continued his journey through the group, taking up roles across countries and across departments.

Becoming a general manager in 2003 at Courtyard by Marriott in Moscow, he moved between various Marriott properties, including more recently the Accra Marriott Hotel. Prior to the JW, he was GM of Fairmont Amman.

Speaking about his role, Al Jamal said: “I am delighted to join the JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh team which has been recently rebranded and is the first JW Marriott in the Kingdom. It is an exciting time for the property, and I am looking forward to working closely with the team to strengthen the brand’s position in the region and provide exceptional experiences to our guests, and share my experience in the industry to contribute to the hotel’s continued success.”

Marriott added: “Al Jamal’s passion for the industry and dedication to excellence will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of the hotel. The team is thrilled to welcome him onboard and looks forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”

