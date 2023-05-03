Batumi to host WTA Europe Gala Ceremony 2023

World Travel Awards (WTA) is delighted to announce that its landmark 30th anniversary Europe Gala Ceremony 2023 will be staged in one of the world’s most exciting emerging tourism destinations. The magnificent city of Batumi, Georgia has made the headlines in recent years as Europe’s new travel hotspot and tourism investment capital. The leading travel industry figureheads from across the continent will be invited to this must-attend VIP event on 30 September 2023.

Capital of the autonomous Ajara region, Batumi enjoys an enviable all season climate on the shores of the Black Sea, with a backdrop of the magnificent snow-capped Ajara Mountains.

The gala ceremony will take place at Georgia’s most important historical monument, the 2,000-year old Gonio Fortress, one of the world’s best-preserved examples of Roman architecture and a site steeped in myths and legends.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “I am honoured to unveil Batumi as the host of our Europe Gala Ceremony 2023. This fascinating destination is one of the rising stars of tourism, and as one of the most talked about locations in the world, is a place that everyone should visit. I am delighted it will form a crucial part of our special 30th anniversary Grand Tour.”

He adds: “World Travel Awards has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 30 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognising and rewarding excellence in travel and tourism. I look forward to joining the most senior travel industry figureheads from across Europe for what promises to be a fabulous, historic event that will last long in everyone’s memory.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tornike Rijvadze, Chairman, Government of Ajara Autonomous Republic, says: “We are honoured to host the 30th anniversary of World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony, in Batumi, Georgia. It is a privilege to welcome tourism leaders from around the world. We are proud to have you here with us, grateful for the opportunity of building together a greater future for our tourism industry and delighted to share with you the very best of Georgian hospitality.”

Key Dates

9 May: 2023 nominees announced and voting opens

20 August: close of voting window

30 September World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony 2023

Batumi Highlights

Batumi is rapidly establishing itself as one of the world’s most desirable destinations, and offers a wide ranging portfolio of exciting things to see and do.

1. Endless summers

Famed for its summer season, Batumi is also a fascinating destination in spring and autumn. Visitors can sunbathe or swim from May, whilst sea temperatures are still ideal into October. Visitors can also trek in the nearby mountains of Ajara.

2. Old meets new

Batumi is one of the oldest cities in Georgia, and dates back to the 4th century BC. The city’s unique history has contributed to its vast architectural diversity.

3. Batumi Boulevard

Started in 1881, Batumi Boulevard is one of the world’s longest, stretching for eight kilometres and distinguished by broad walking and bicycle paths, magnolia and palm trees, fountains and cafés.

4. Ajarian cuisine and wine

Georgian cuisine offers an amazing array of cooking techniques, whilst viticulture is essential to Georgian culture, with around 50 different species of grape used in wine production.

5. Beautiful botanical gardens

For the scent of plants and flowers in an incredible coastal setting head to Batumi Botanical Garden. The garden features a thousand species of astonishingly beautiful and unique flowers.

6. Georgian hospitality

Exceptional hospitality and the goodwill of the Georgian people is the hallmark of every trip to Batumi. Guests will not only experience unparalleled hospitality, but will also be enchanted by the genuine kindness of the locals.

7. Explore the old town

The restored Old Town in Batumi is a charming place. Many of its building date back to the 19th century when Batumi was an important port along the route from Europe to the Caspian Sea.

8. Mix mountains and sea

The combination of seaside and mountains makes Batumi an ideal year-round tourist destination. The mountain resorts have excellent conditions all four seasons and are also ideal for romantic weekend getaways.

9. Georgian culture

Georgia is one of the oldest Christian countries in the world, leading to a significant influence on Georgian culture. The region is famous for its stone-arch bridges, religious monuments and monasteries, including Gelati and Svetitskhoveli Cathedral.

10. Georgian feast

Visiting Batumi would not be complete without sampling the Supra, a traditional feast and the backbone of Georgian social culture.

For more information about WTA visit www.worldtravelawards.com.