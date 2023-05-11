First Radisson Individuals opens in Normandy

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the opening of its first Radisson Individuals property in France’s Normandy region, the charming Les Maisons de Léa, a member of Radisson Individuals. Located in the heart of the main square of Honfleur, Les Maisons de Léa, a member of Radisson Individuals is a boutique hotel composed of a main building that dates back to the 16th century as a former salt storehouse, and five adjacent houses that were added subsequently, resulting in the property’s name.

Honfleur has a rich history and picturesque views, making it one of the most popular destinations to visit in France. The beauty of the town has captured the attention of impressionist artists and is featured in works of art by Claude Monet and his mentor Eugéne Boudin. Honfleur’s old port was used for commercial and leisure purposes for centuries. The historic waterfront is lined with colorful café terraces where visitors can wander the cobbled streets and admire the beautiful combination of stone and wooden buildings, visit the unique Jardin des Personnalités, or explore the nearby Plage du Butin to admire the view of the coast and the Pont de Normandie.

The hotel is only 150m from the old port and facing the historic church of Sainte Catherine. Restaurants, museums, and art galleries surround the city squares, giving visitors plenty to explore.

The hotel offers 43 spacious rooms and suites, all in soft and serene design with features including Moroccan cement tiles as well as bronze and brass accents to create a chic and sophisticated feel. The houses include the “Petite Maison”, a 15th century house with three floors, and the “Maison du Jardin”, which is a former nursery school from the 19th and 20th centuries, now home to the property’s meeting and events space.

“We are thrilled to open Normandy’s first Radisson Individuals property, a stunning boutique hotel in a beautiful area. We offer four of Radisson Hotel Group’s brands across 18 properties in France, presenting guests with a range of hotel options for every trip and occasion, and we look forward to guests enjoying this beloved hotel”, says Tom Flanagan Karttunen, Area Senior Vice President for Radisson Hotel Group in Western & Northern Europe.

The bistro restaurant, Tourbillon offers refined dishes featuring carefully chosen local products, such as eggs from the Pays de Caux, oysters from Blainville-sur-Mer, lobster and marinated rib of beef Normande, served by the cozy fireplace or on the beautiful landscaped terrace. The hotel offers a hammam, relaxation area, and Univers Spa by Thalgo, offering a wide range of products that include active ingredients from the mineral and marine world to revitalise and energize guests. Within the spa area is a herbal tea room, a place of quiet relaxation with the scent of essential oils and soft music and offering a range of seasonal teas and infusions.

“Joining the Radisson Individuals brand was the perfect match for the hotel. We can now offer our guests the best of Radisson Hotel Group’s systems and their Yes! I Can service-philosophy, while maintaining our unique identity and signature style, which our guests have come to expect. We are delighted to launch this remarkable brand in Normandy and create memorable moments for all our guests,” says Emmanuel Borla, General Manager of Les Maisons de Léa, a member of Radisson Individuals.

The hotel is the ideal place for both professional events and weddings. Maison du Jardin, the former school converted into cozy and warm seminar rooms, offers a calming and charming atmosphere with its two original and flexible meeting rooms. With state-of-the-art technology, the venue is an ideal space for hosting meetings and creative sessions or team building days. It also features a hanging garden and a terrace to provide inspiration during meeting breaks.

The Pont de Normandie links Honfleur to Le Havre, which is accessible in 30 minutes by car. Le Havre train station has several trains per day running to Paris St Lazare Station.

