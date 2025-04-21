First Hyatt Studios Hotel Celebrates Grand Opening in Mobile, Alabama

Hyatt Hotels Corporation celebrated the grand opening of its first-ever Hyatt Studios hotel, Hyatt Studios Mobile / Tillmans Corner in Mobile, Ala. Following its soft opening in February, the hotel marked the occasion by welcoming local officials, Hyatt leaders, hotel owners and operators, customers, and community members. Guests experienced firsthand the brand’s fresh take on extended stay, designed to deliver the perfect balance of comfort and modern convenience.

“The grand opening of Hyatt Studios Mobile / Tillmans Corner marks an exciting milestone as we continue to expand our offerings to meet the growing demand for extended stay accommodations,” said Dan Hansen, global head of Hyatt Studios. “This is just the beginning for the Hyatt Studios brand as the brand demonstrates enthusiasm among hotel owners and developers. We’re proud to celebrate the grand opening with 3H Group and LBA Hospitality, whose dedication has brought the Hyatt Studios vision to life.”

Located in Tillmans Corner, less than 10 miles from Mobile International Airport, the hotel offers convenient access to downtown Mobile, Gulf Coast attractions, and nearby corporate offices. Guests can explore local landmarks like the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, GulfQuest National Maritime Museum, Bellingrath Gardens, and the Mobile Carnival Museum. In addition to the city’s tourism appeal, Mobile’s diverse industries in manufacturing, aerospace, maritime and healthcare contribute to the city’s attractiveness, making it an ideal fit for the Hyatt Studios brand.

Thoughtfully Designed for Extended Stays

As part of Hyatt’s Essentials Portfolio—a collection of focused service brands including Caption by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, and Hyatt Select—Hyatt Studios are designed for extended stay travelers seeking modern amenities and a comfortable, home-like experience.

Hyatt Studios Mobile / Tillmans Corners features 122 studio apartment-style suites designed for comfort and functionality, each appointed with a well-equipped kitchen, including a full-size refrigerator, built-in cooktop, microwave with air fryer and convection-oven capabilities, dishwasher, and essential cookware. Each suite includes a comfortable sleeping area, along with a separate lounge area featuring a plush sofa or sleeper sofa, a multifunctional table and ample storage space for comfortable long-term stays.

The Hyatt Studios brand introduces a new level of convenience with a variety of thoughtful amenities, including a 24/7 Market stocked with snacks and easy-to-make meals, a Free Grab ‘n’ Go Breakfast, and a 24-hour Fitness Studio to stay active. Additional conveniences include self-service laundry, an outdoor patio with a firepit and grill, and an expanded Borrows Program, where guests can borrow everyday essentials like blenders, board games, and items for kids and pets. Reinforcing Hyatt’s focus on guest experience and the future of travel, the Hyatt Studios brand is leading the industry by offering free fiber internet and making EV charging stations a signature feature across all properties.

Expanding the Hyatt Studios Brand with Strong Ownership and Management

3H Group celebrates the opening of Hyatt Studios Mobile / Tillmans Corner while also advancing its next Hyatt Studios projects in Huntsville, Ala and Jacksonville, Fla. Expanding its portfolio across Hyatt’s Essentials Portfolio, 3H Group continues to grow with additional Hyatt developments, including a Caption by Hyatt hotel in Chattanooga, Tenn, set to open in 2026 as the market’s first Hyatt hotel, the recent acquisition of Hyatt Place Tampa Airport/Westshore, which will undergo a comprehensive renovation, and a new construction dual-brand Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in East Nashville, Tenn. Partnering with LBA Hospitality, a seasoned operator managing over 115 hotels across the southeastern U.S., 3H Group and LBA bring extensive experience in extended stay and select service management. This collaboration helps ensure a seamless guest experience and a strong market debut for Hyatt Studios Mobile / Tillmans Corner.

“As the first developer to break ground on a Hyatt Studios hotel and now the first to open one, we’ve seen firsthand how this brand fills a critical gap in the extended stay space,” said Hiren Desai, president and CEO of 3H Group. “The Hyatt Studios brand offers a smart, efficient design and a flexible operating model that resonates with both guests and owners. The brand’s focus on quality extended stay experiences, paired with Hyatt’s strong support and reputation, made it a compelling investment for us, and we’re excited to continue growing with additional Hyatt Studios projects in the future.”

For more information on Hyatt Studios Mobile / Tillmans Corner or to make a reservation, please visit the hotel’s website. Guests who book by May 30, 2025, can take advantage of the hotel’s grand opening offer to receiving 15% off. As a participating World of Hyatt property, the hotel is also part of the 500 Reasons to Stay offer, allowing members to earn 500 Bonus Points per qualifying night through May 31, 2025.