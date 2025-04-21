First Canopy by Hilton Set to Open in Italy Later this Year

Hilton has announced the signings of two properties in Italy following franchise agreements with Forimi Italia Spa, which is part of Gruppo Roscioli. Canopy by Hilton Milan Duomo marks the Italian debut of Hilton’s Canopy by Hilton lifestyle brand, opening later this year with 96 guest rooms. Hilton Garden Inn Rome Colosseum continues the expansion of Hilton’s most prevalent brand in Italy with 181 rooms and it is expected to open in time for the 2026 summer season.

Alan Mantin, vice president, development Southern Europe, Hilton, said, “Italy, one of Europe’s most celebrated destinations, remains a key market for Hilton, where we have 109 trading and pipeline hotels. As we continue on our strong growth journey in the country, we’re thrilled to announce two new signings - Canopy by Hilton Milan Duomo will be the first Canopy by Hilton in Italy, and Hilton Garden Inn Rome Colosseum will demonstrate the continued strong demand for this brand in Italy. Both cities, rich in culture and steeped in history, are among the world’s top tourist destinations, so we’re thrilled to be further enhancing our offering for guests.”

Canopy by Hilton Milan Duomo will be the first Canopy by Hilton branded hotel to open in Italy. The property will offer guests an elevated, boutique hotel experience in the heart of Milan, showcasing the best of the locale.

Situated on the vibrant street of Via Torino, Canopy by Hilton Milan Duomo will feature the brand’s signature premium amenities with sophisticated design, including a restaurant, lobby bar and a rooftop bar with beautiful panoramic views of the city. The hotel will also offer an indoor and outdoor pool, as well as wellness and fitness facilities. Originally built in the early 1950s, the property blends the modern architectural style with classic elements, to deliver an elevated, boutique hotel experience.

Fabrizio Roscioli, shareholder, Gruppo Roscioli, said, “Rome is a ‘must-see’ destination for millions of travellers, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with Hilton to enhance the hotel offerings for visitors with the addition of the Hilton Garden Inn. Meanwhile, we are also excited to open the first Canopy by Hilton hotel in Milan, a city with 26 centuries of history that’s popular among both business and leisure travellers. These new additions will allow guests to explore famous landmarks, artisan shops, and cozy trattorias, experiencing the magic of both cities.”

Via Torino is known for its prime location and bustling atmosphere and is particularly popular amongst shoppers for its local and international clothing brands, boutiques, cafés, and restaurants. The Missori metro station is steps away, directly connecting travellers to the Milan Central Railway Station and Linate Airport. The property is also conveniently situated within walking distance of Milan’s major tourist attractions, with the Duomo di Milano, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, and Palazzo Reale di Milano all under 1km away.

Offering a prime location in the centre of Rome, Hilton Garden Inn Rome Colosseum will mark the second hotel under the Hilton Garden Inn brand in Italy’s capital. The property will cater to both business and leisure guests, offering upscale and affordable accommodation with modern amenities, including a restaurant, lobby bar and fitness space.

The property is within walking distance to the city’s historical landmarks, including the renowned Colosseum (1.1km) – the most popular attraction in Italy with over 12 million visitors each year – as well as the Domus Aurea (1.1km) and the Roman Forum (1.5km).

The hotel will also offer strong transport links, connecting visitors to key attractions across the city, including the Trevi Fountain and Pantheon. Rome’s main railway station, the Roma Termini, is located just 1.5km from the hotel, and Rome Fiumicino Airport and Rome Ciampino Airport can both be reached in under 40 minutes by car.

Guests of all Hilton properties are able to benefit from the award-winning Hilton Honors guest loyalty programme, allowing more than 210 million members who book directly with Hilton to earn Points for hotel stays and experiences. Hilton Honors members can also unlock access to instant rewards and benefits, such as contactless check-in with room selection and exclusive member discounts.