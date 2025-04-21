Radisson Hotel Group opens Radisson Resort Mui Ne, a private beachfront paradise

Radisson Hotel Group is pleased to announce the opening of Radisson Resort Mui Ne, a secluded beachfront retreat along the unspoiled shores of Suoi Nuoc Beach in Binh Thuan, Vietnam. Here, clear turquoise waters meet golden sands to create a sanctuary where comfort, sustainability, and natural beauty blend seamlessly for an unforgettable coastal escape.

The resort features 126 exclusive rooms, including 12 beachfront villas and eight garden villas, all with private pools, catering to a wide range of travelers, from couples to families and groups. The property includes family-friendly amenities such as a dedicated kids club, pet-friendly facilities, and spacious family suites. Guests can enjoy reviving wellness and spa facilities alongside various adventure sports activities, including kite surfing and paddle boarding. The clean lines and natural light reflect the Scandinavian style, beautifully complemented by the rich colors and textures inspired by Phan Thiet and Mui Ne’s landscape and culture.

“Radisson Resort Mui Ne is not just a hotel; it’s a destination where every moment is created to offer unparalleled luxury and adventure,” said Richard Mehr, General Manager of Radisson Resort Mui Ne. “We are proud to offer our guests a perfect balance of relaxation, culinary excellence, and eco-friendly practices, ensuring an enriching stay for families and individuals alike.”

A Seaside Sanctuary in Vietnam

Radisson Resort Mui Ne captivates guests with its stunning beachfront location on Suoi Nuoc Beach, one of the area’s most remarkable stretches of coastline. With direct access to the sand and sea, visitors can swim, stroll, and soak up the tropical sun away from the crowds. Visitors can explore the famous white sand dunes, often nicknamed ‘Vietnam’s mini-Sahara’, or visit Bau Trang and Bau Sen, freshwater lakes known for their seasonal lotus blooms and breathtaking views.

A commitment to sustainability

The resort demonstrates a strong dedication to sustainability, embracing eco-friendly practices such as harnessing solar-powered energy, implementing robust water conservation measures, and providing guests with delicious organic dining options from locally sourced ingredients. Drinking water is bottled directly at the resort to minimize environmental impact. Highlighting Vietnam’s position as the world’s second-largest coffee producer, the resort proudly sources all coffee locally. Additionally, most of the products, from fresh vegetables to seafood and meats, are responsibly sourced from within Vietnam, supporting local communities and reducing the resort’s ecological footprint.

A culinary and adventure journey

Guests are invited to go on an extraordinary culinary journey, showcasing diverse dining experiences emphasizing farm-to-table freshness and authentic regional specialties. From sustainably sourced seafood to traditional Vietnamese dishes, each offering is thoughtfully curated to highlight the authenticity, freshness, health benefits, superior quality, and rich flavors unique to Vietnam. Every dish strikes a harmonious balance, reflecting the culinary philosophy of balance and harmony inherent in Asian cuisine, yin and yang, sweet and salty, fresh and fermented, and cooling and warming, the culinary creations represent the unwavering passion and dedication to bringing guests the finest Vietnamese gastronomy.

Adventure-seekers can also explore thrilling off-property experiences, including kayaking, sand surfing, kite surfing, and hiking. Carefully curated Instagram-worthy spots further enhance the allure, capturing the enchanting landscapes and the unforgettable charm of Mui Ne.

Exploring hidden gems

The surrounding region is a treasure trove of natural and cultural attractions. From the picturesque white and red sand dunes to local wonders such as the Fish Sauce Museum, Ta Cu Mountain, Thuy Tu Temple, Po Sah Inu Towers, and Ke Ga Lighthouse; every excursion reveals a new chapter of Vietnam’s rich heritage. Mui Ne is also renowned as a top destination for kitesurfing and windsurfing.

Radisson Resort Mui Ne is conveniently situated just three hours by car from Tan Son Nhat International Airport (SGN) in Ho Chi Minh City, making it an easy escape from the city for domestic and international visitors.

Reflecting on the Group’s growing presence in the region, Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa & Southeast Asia Pacific. Radisson Hotel Group, added, “Our expansion in Vietnam with Radisson Resort Mui Ne marks an exciting milestone. This opening not only enhances our portfolio in the region but also reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences in destinations that boast natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.”