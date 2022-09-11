Finnair welcomes new Senior Vice President, Strategy and Fleet Christine Rovelli

Christine Rovelli, MBA, 48, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Strategy and Fleet, and member of the Executive Board at Finnair as of 1 October 2022.

Nicklas Ilebrand, the current SVP Strategy, will leave Finnair towards the end of the year, and he will work in an Executive Advisor role as of 1 October 2022.

Christine Rovelli joined Finnair in 2012, and currently works as Senior Vice President, Finance and Fleet management.

“Nicklas has done an excellent job in building a world-class approach to strategy and scenario work at Finnair. This has been vital for us as we have first built ourselves a path out of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and then defined the strategic direction for Finnair following Russian airspace closure”, says Topi Manner, Finnair CEO. “I thank Nicklas warmly for his contribution at Finnair, and I wish him all the best for his next steps.”

“I welcome Christine warmly to the Executive Board. Her strong background in fleet management and finance are a great asset to us as we start implementing our strategy for restoring profitability”, says Topi Manner.

“I am extremely proud of everything we have achieved as a company over the past few years”, says Nicklas Ilebrand. “Now that we have the new Finnair strategy in place and implementation starting, it is natural time to hand over.”

“In addition to my role as head of Fleet Management, I’m excited to take on the new responsibility for driving the implementation of Finnair’s new strategy”, says Christine Rovelli. “Improving our profitability and competitiveness will be key, and we continue to build on the agile, high-performance teamwork that has been so critical to our ability to adapt to market changes in the past two years.”

