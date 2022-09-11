Vistara launches direct daily services to Jaipur from Mumbai

Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier, today (5 September 2022) announced the addition of Jaipur (Rajasthan) to its domestic network with direct connectivity to and from Mumbai, starting 30 September 2022.

Vistara strengthens its presence in Rajasthan, with Jaipur being the second destination in the state, after Udaipur. The airline will operate double daily flights using its A320neo aircraft with a three-class configuration.

Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “The glorious city of Jaipur continues to be listed amongst the world’s major tourist destinations, attracting people from across geographies. We are delighted to be able to contribute towards further elevating the tourism potential of the pink city by offering this connectivity to/from Mumbai to our customers. We are confident that Vistara’s world-class product and services, especially our premium cabins, will be greatly appreciated by travellers on the route.”

Bookings for the flights are open on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, OTAs (online travel agencies) and other travel agents.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. In a short span of seven years since starting operations, Vistara has raised the bar for operations and service standards in the Indian aviation industry to become the country’s most loved airline and has already crossed the mark of flying 35 million passengers.

