United States inches closer to UNWTO return

A high-level delegation from the United States department of state has met with head of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation as the country moves closer to re-joining the agency.

Assistant secretary of state for international organisation affairs, Kevin Moley, and assistant secretary for economic and business affairs, Manisha Singh, were welcomed by UNWTO secretary general, Zurab Pololikashvili, earlier.

The meeting follows up on the announcement that the USA is exploring re-joining UNWTO, of which it is a founding member.

The two parties enjoyed productive discussions as the terms of membership are being “finalised”, explained a UNWTO statement.

This is the highest-level visit of a US delegation to the UNWTO headquarters registered so far.

In June of this year, the United States used the occasion of the UNWTO executive council meeting to confirm it is exploring the possibility of re-joining, stating: “The UNWTO offers great potential to fuel economic growth in the United States tourism sector, create new jobs for American workers, and highlight American travel destinations.”

The UNWTO seeks to take a central role in promoting the development of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.

Pololikashili underscored: “It is extremely encouraging that the United States has clearly signalled its intention to re-join UNWTO and support tourism as a key driver of job creation, investments and entrepreneurship and safeguarding natural and cultural heritage the world over.”